Baseball drops to No. 22 after disappointing weekend

Friday night started everything off perfectly.

BC made a little program history with a 17th ACC win to open the weekend over Clemson, but the rest of the trip quickly turned into a disaster against the last-place Tigers.

The Eagles were run-ruled 14-4 on Saturday and then blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning on Sunday, losing 4-3 and dropping a series the Eagles needed.

BC is now ranked 22nd in the latest D1 Baseball poll at 35-16, 17-10 in the ACC. While the Eagles are still just two games behind Georgia Tech and tied with UNC for wins, from an RPI standpoint (24), this series loss severely hurt the chances of hosting a regional, unless the Eagles miraculously sweep Georgia Tech the last weekend of the year.

Sunday’s debacle

For most of the day Sunday, it was all going perfectly for BC.

Tyler Mudd cruised through the first four innings on the mound, giving up a run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. BC had a 2-1 lead thanks to RBI singles in the first and third for Gunnar Johnson, both times plating Julio Solier.

The Eagles added a run in the sixth to make it 3-1 on a Colin Larson RBI single to right, scoring Ben Williams. Gavin Soares relieved Mudd in the fifth, got through some trouble unscathed the next two innings, gave up a run in the seventh and then gave up two singles, a ground out and an intentional walk before back-to-back RBI singles, tying the game and then giving Clemson the lead.

John Interdonato – probably a batter or two too late – pulled Soares for John Kwiatkowski, who got a pop out to finally end the inning. Nick Wang drew a one-out walk in the ninth, but BC went down quietly.

Stats

Soares’ final line was 3.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K while taking the loss. Solier was 2-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Williams was also 2-4 with a run scored and a steal. BC had eight hits, but left 10 runners on.

Road ahead

NJIT is in town this weekend for a doubleheader on Saturday (4:00 & 7:00) and a game on Sunday (1:00 p.m.) before U-Lowell visits on Tuesday the 12th. The series with the Yellow Jackets closes things out May 14-16.