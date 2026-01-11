Colorado defensive lineman Christian Hudson latest commit from the portal

About 9:05 on Saturday night, former Colorado defensive lineman Christian ‘Hud’ Hudson announced his commitment to the Eagles on social media.

As a freshman last season, Hudson played in four games (17 snaps total). Coming out of Mainland High School in Florida, Hudson was a three-star according to all the major outlets. He had a massive offer list, including UCF, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, Louisville, West Virginia, Indiana, Pitt, Tulane, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Temple, Marshall, Charlotte, UMass, Wofford, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and NC A&T. He also had some interest from Florida, Florida State and USF.

Hudson is the 20th commit from the portal in this window and was the second defensive commit of the day after former Notre Dame linebacker Bodie Kahoun was announced by the team earlier.