Eagles add another commit with former UNC O-lineman Jani Norwood

If you missed it while either sleeping or celebrating/sobering up from the big Patriots win on Sunday night, BC remained busy in the portal.

The team announced that former UNC offensive lineman Jani Norwood was the latest of 20+ commits to join the Eagles during this portal cycle. The 6’4,” 300lb. big man was a redshirt freshman for Bill Belichick last season. He appeared in five games in 2024 as a true freshman, starting in the Fenway Bowl.

Coming out of high school, Norwood had offers from UNC, Costal Carolina and Charlotte.