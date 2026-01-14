Eagles keep adding to offense with O-line commit from Veguer Jean-Jumeau Jr.

The football team had to pick up the slack on Tuesday night during another abysmal loss for the men’s basketball team.

They did, officially announcing another commit from the portal on offense, this time from offensive lineman Veguer Jean-Junmeau Jr. from Tennessee State. is 6’7,” 288 lbs. and was a redshirt freshman last season. Jean-Junmeau Jr. went to Hillsboro High School as a Nashville native. Coming out of Hillsboro, he had an offer from UAB.

BC has completely re-shaped the O-line room and does still have some decent system experience returning with guys like Mike Crounse, Robert Smith, Amir Johnson, Judah Pruitt, and Pap Sye. There’s not much game experience there, but those guys should be able to help the new faces transition quickly in the meeting rooms in terms of learning the system quickly.

Most importantly, there is absolutely wide open competition at each spot. The depth and the size of the room appears to be really strong, but of course none of it will matter until it plays out on the field.