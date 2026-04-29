1-on-1 with Director of Player Personnel Ryan Roberts (Part 2)

Onto Part 2…

On what it’s been like working with Bill O’Brien and why he wanted to work with him

“First and foremost, he treats everyone consistently. That’s one word that runs with coach, the consistency he has with everyone. Whether it’s the lowest man on the totem pole here to the highest. Whether it’s a janitor, whether it’s a coordinator, whether it’s me, whether it’s an intern, he treats people the way they deserve to be treated. I can see that first and foremost with the players and the players see that. I will always point back to the human element of football more than anything. That’s what’s important for me to be around, individuals who treat people as people.

“Unfortunately, the reality is not everywhere has that. You don’t always know how a coworker is going to be to be around. Coach has done a fantastic job of allowing all of us – like I said, the lowest man on the totem pole to the highest – have a say and a part in this. Obviously, we can talk about his experience, his background and who he is, but more than anything, as a person, as a coach, as a father, as a husband, he’s everything that I respect and honestly look up to. Working alongside him in the short time I have, I guess it’s been 3.5, four weeks here, just his involvement and allowing me to get involved, the meetings we’ve had just asking for my opinions, it’s been great.



“Easy transition. He’s allowed me to feel comfortable here. It feels like home and it’s nice to see his commitment, his want for recruiting. He really is involved and he really wants to make this something special the way he wants to make it. He wants to finish this recruiting cycle out right. Whether it’s high school evaluation, the portal, we’re a team built on high school evaluation, so he’s been extremely involved. Whether it’s a call, a text, a meeting, I love his enthusiasm for it and more importantly, the human being and the person that he is.”

On what a day looks like for a Director of Player Personnel for a major D1 program in 2026

“It’s a hard answer to say because every day is different, right? That’s honestly what I love. The fact that it’s an ever-changing day and nothing is the same. Really, if I had to put it in a true definition, a lot of my job is watching film, which is what I love. It’s building out these boards and making sure the correct names are on them. So, it’s not just a one man show. It’s not just my decision that’s end all be all. That’s where Julian and Kenyatta also come in. There’s a lot of collaboration. ‘Hey, Julian, what do you think of this guy?’ ‘Kenyatta, what do you think of this guy?’



“Right now, it’s such a busy time for us because coaches are on the road and they’re bringing back names, finding guys and doing all that piece. So, on top of that, it’s a whole bunch of different things. Whether it’s NIL, roster-building strategy, meeting collectively together as a group talking through that. Whether it’s managing coaches’ travel on the road, making sure they’re heading to the right spots doing what they need to do. It’s everything. The students, making sure they’re all squared away with their responsibilities. Making sure our interns are up to speed and have what they need.



“There’s on-campus things to do. If Kamryn Rodriguez needs help and I’m around, then I’ll help out with whatever she needs, whether it’s an event or whatnot. Shoot, there’s a lot in the recruiting sense that I have my hand in, which I take as a blessing in itself. Just to be well-rounded and do whatever’s asked of me, and that’s for all of us. This is a very selfless staff, I would say. Just the ability to be available, talk recruiting and have a whole understanding of the recruiting board and where we’re at as a Boston College football team. I guess that’s the easy way to try and describe that. Making sure we’re heading in the right direction with what the coaches are looking for and what Coach O’Brien is looking for.”