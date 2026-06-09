Eagles land massive commitment from 2027 EDGE Alex Johnson

It’s not hyperbole to say this might be one of the biggest recruiting wins in a decade or so for Boston College.



South Carolina 2027 EDGE Alex Johnson was in town this past weekend for an official visit and around 8:00 p.m. on Monday night, announced his commitment to the Eagles.

Johnson had 20 offers, including BC, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, SMU, Missouri, Duke and Louisville.

Johnson is a 6’4,” 225 lb. pass-rushing menace out of Catawaba Ridge High School. Last season playing for the Copperheads, Johnson had 60 tackles, seven sacks, 23 QB hurries and two passes defended. One look at his Hudl film and you can see why he had so much interest from major programs.



Johnson is physical, violent, elusive and relentless getting after the quarterback. It’s high school film, but there isn’t a double team he sees that he can’t get through and if you try running in his direction, it probably won’t work out well. He’s even a weapon on special teams too.

Johnson is now the 11th official commitment for the class of 2027 with more announcements expected this week and presumably, more to come throughout ‘official visit season’ the rest of this month.