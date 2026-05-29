Recent offer profiles: 2029 CB Ayden Addae

Alright here’s the second recent offer profile. It’s 2029 corner back Ayden Addae out of Miami Florida.

Yes, the Eagles have already offered the freshman (soon-to-be sophomore). Addae is the son of Miami Dolphins’ DB coach Jahmile Addae on Jeff Hafley’s first NFL staff. His uncle is 10-year NFL veteran Jahleel Addae.

The offer

Addae announced the offer on social media on May 15th. Addae currently holds offers from BC, Missouri, UMass and Colorado State. Missouri was his first official offer, but they’re starting to come fast and furious now and he’s obviously still got a long way to go in the process.

High school

Ayden plays at Columbus High School for the Exlorers (decent nickname) down in Florida and is already 6’0,” 160lbs. He did not have any Hudl or YouTube film currently available. Jahleel did post one clip of him getting up for an interception at a camp.

His size at his age certainly stands out, as does the NFL lineage and ties in his family.