Spring ball preview (Part 1) - Who's back?
Two weeks from yesterday (Tuesday), spring ball officially starts around 9:00 a.m. inside Fish Field House.
While there are a ton of new faces we’ll all need to learn about, there is still a big chunk of the roster that includes returners to the program.
Over the next two weeks, I’ll be throwing up as much preview stuff as I possibly can. I should also have some pretty decent content from coaching clinics at Gillette this weekend and down in Newport next weekend. But, for now, I figure let’s ease back into the season with a list of the impact players (or potential impact players) that are back for 2026…
In numerical order according to current BC football site…
0 – TJ Green – Sophomore, DB
1 – Isaiah Farris – Redshirt senior, DB
1 – Jaedn Skeete – Redshirt junior, WR
2 – KP Price – Senior, S
3 – Dawson Pough – Sophomore, WR
3 – Max Tucker – Senior, DB
5 – Marcus Upton – Sophomore, DB
6 – Chris Marable Jr. – Redshirt junior, DL
6 – VJ Wilkins – Redshirt senior, WR
7 – Carter Davis – Redshirt junior, DB
8 – Johnathan Montague Jr. – Redshirt sophomore, WR
8 – Onye Nwosisi – Redshirt senior, DL
9 – Josiah Griffin – Redshirt junior, DL
10 – Syair Torrence – Redshirt sophomore, DB
11 – Rae Sykes Jr. – Sophomore, DB
13 – Enzo Arjona – Redshirt senior, QB
13 – Njita Sinkala – Redshirt freshman, DB
14 – Nedrick Boldin Jr. – Redshirt freshman, WR
14 – Ashton Cunningham – Sophomore, DB
19 – Marcelous Townsend – Redshirt freshman, DB
24 – Bo MacCormack – Sophomore, RB
25 – Andy Quinn – Sophomore, K/P
28 – Zacari Thomas – Sophomore, LB
29 – Mekhi Dodd – Redshirt freshman, RB
29 – Cam Martinez – Redshirt senior, DB/S
30 – Sam Stone – Redshirt junior, P
32 – Charlie Comella – Redshirt sophomore, DB/S
32 – Michael Landolfi – Redshirt sophomore, WR
33 – Anthony Ferrucci – Redshirt junior, RB
41 – Favor Bate – Junior, DL
42 – Kemori Dixon – Redshirt sophomore, LB
43 – Griffin Collins – Sophomore, LB
44 – Palaie Faoa – Redshirt junior, LB
48 – Bryce Lewis – Redshirt freshman, DL
48 – Zeke Moore – Senior, TE
51 – Amir Johnson – Redshirt junior, OL
52 – Judah Pruitt – Redshirt sophomore, OL
54 – Juan Zabal – Redshirt senior, LB
55 – Robert Smith IV – Sophomore – OL
56 – E’Lla Boykin – Junior, DL
59 – Micah Amedee – Sophomore, DL
75 – Pape Abdoulaye Sy – Redshirt sophomore, DL
77 – Michael Crounse – Redshirt junior, OL
85 – Kaelan Chudzinski – Sophomore, TE
91 – Makai Byerson – Redshirt sophomore, DL
94 – Jayzen Flint – Redshirt sophomore, DL
97 – Chuck Nnaeto – Redshirt senior, DL
98 – Israel Oladipupo – Sophomore, DL
99 – Luca Lombardo – Redshirt senior, K
Biggest takeaways
Is it weird I may have already talked myself into this much experience being back (mainly at key positions like DB, LB and of course, Lombardo at K along with Chudzinski at TE) meaning 7-8 wins? I genuinely forgot how many guys were actually back and now have significant playing time under their belts because of all the injuries last year.
While there are a lot of new names to get to know (Part 2 tomorrow will be the newcomers), I honestly didn’t realize how much was actually returning before writing this out.
Maybe they’re in better shape than we all think…