Spring ball preview (Part 1) - Who's back?

Two weeks from yesterday (Tuesday), spring ball officially starts around 9:00 a.m. inside Fish Field House.

While there are a ton of new faces we’ll all need to learn about, there is still a big chunk of the roster that includes returners to the program.

Over the next two weeks, I’ll be throwing up as much preview stuff as I possibly can. I should also have some pretty decent content from coaching clinics at Gillette this weekend and down in Newport next weekend. But, for now, I figure let’s ease back into the season with a list of the impact players (or potential impact players) that are back for 2026…

0 – TJ Green – Sophomore, DB

1 – Isaiah Farris – Redshirt senior, DB

1 – Jaedn Skeete – Redshirt junior, WR

2 – KP Price – Senior, S

3 – Dawson Pough – Sophomore, WR

3 – Max Tucker – Senior, DB

5 – Marcus Upton – Sophomore, DB

6 – Chris Marable Jr. – Redshirt junior, DL

6 – VJ Wilkins – Redshirt senior, WR

7 – Carter Davis – Redshirt junior, DB

8 – Johnathan Montague Jr. – Redshirt sophomore, WR

8 – Onye Nwosisi – Redshirt senior, DL

9 – Josiah Griffin – Redshirt junior, DL

10 – Syair Torrence – Redshirt sophomore, DB

11 – Rae Sykes Jr. – Sophomore, DB

13 – Enzo Arjona – Redshirt senior, QB

13 – Njita Sinkala – Redshirt freshman, DB

14 – Nedrick Boldin Jr. – Redshirt freshman, WR

14 – Ashton Cunningham – Sophomore, DB

19 – Marcelous Townsend – Redshirt freshman, DB

24 – Bo MacCormack – Sophomore, RB

25 – Andy Quinn – Sophomore, K/P

28 – Zacari Thomas – Sophomore, LB

29 – Mekhi Dodd – Redshirt freshman, RB

29 – Cam Martinez – Redshirt senior, DB/S

30 – Sam Stone – Redshirt junior, P

32 – Charlie Comella – Redshirt sophomore, DB/S

32 – Michael Landolfi – Redshirt sophomore, WR

33 – Anthony Ferrucci – Redshirt junior, RB

41 – Favor Bate – Junior, DL

42 – Kemori Dixon – Redshirt sophomore, LB

43 – Griffin Collins – Sophomore, LB

44 – Palaie Faoa – Redshirt junior, LB

48 – Bryce Lewis – Redshirt freshman, DL

48 – Zeke Moore – Senior, TE

51 – Amir Johnson – Redshirt junior, OL

52 – Judah Pruitt – Redshirt sophomore, OL

54 – Juan Zabal – Redshirt senior, LB

55 – Robert Smith IV – Sophomore – OL

56 – E’Lla Boykin – Junior, DL

59 – Micah Amedee – Sophomore, DL

75 – Pape Abdoulaye Sy – Redshirt sophomore, DL

77 – Michael Crounse – Redshirt junior, OL

85 – Kaelan Chudzinski – Sophomore, TE

91 – Makai Byerson – Redshirt sophomore, DL

94 – Jayzen Flint – Redshirt sophomore, DL

97 – Chuck Nnaeto – Redshirt senior, DL

98 – Israel Oladipupo – Sophomore, DL

99 – Luca Lombardo – Redshirt senior, K

Biggest takeaways

Is it weird I may have already talked myself into this much experience being back (mainly at key positions like DB, LB and of course, Lombardo at K along with Chudzinski at TE) meaning 7-8 wins? I genuinely forgot how many guys were actually back and now have significant playing time under their belts because of all the injuries last year.

While there are a lot of new names to get to know (Part 2 tomorrow will be the newcomers), I honestly didn’t realize how much was actually returning before writing this out.

Maybe they’re in better shape than we all think…