Spring ball preview (Part 2) - The new guys

Alright, here’s Part 2 of the spring ball preview.

Yesterday I was genuinely stunned looking up how many guys were back and seeing some of the names I saw. I was being somewhat jokey when I said seven or eight wins – and yes talent is as important, if not more important than experience – but BC has its most experience in the secondary, which in a passing game, is critical.

It all needs to come together on the field of course, but I’m more encouraged today than I was yesterday before writing that up.



Anyway, here’s a list of the newcomers that BC went out and got in the portal this offseason…

2 – Nolan Ray – Redshirt Jr. – RB (Maryland)

4 – Javarius Green – Redshirt sophomore – WR (UNC)

4 – Kris Jones – Redshirt sophomore – DE (Georgia)

9 – Landon Wright – Redshirt sophomore – WR (Washington State)

10 – Mason McKenzie – Redshirt junior – QB (Saginaw Valley State)

13 – Demetrius Ballard – Redshirt sophomore – DE (Buffalo)

15 – Chandler Jordan – Sophomore – DB (Georgia State)

15 – Grayson Wilson – Redshirt freshman – QB (Arkansas)

16 – Anthony Palano – Redshirt sophomore – LB (Washington State)

18 – Kameron Howard – Redshirt junior – DB (Alabama)

20 – Justin Medlock – Redshirt senior – LB (SMU)

23 – Evan Dickens – Redshirt junior – RB (Liberty)

36 – Bodie Kahoun – Redshirt freshman – LB (Notre Dame)

50 – Owen Snively – Redshirt senior – OL (Eastern Michigan)

53 – Trevon Humphrey – Redshirt senior – OL (NC Central)

55 – Christian Hudson – Sophomore – DL (Colorado)

56 – Jani Norwood – Redshirt sophomore – OL (UNC)

63 – Veguer Jean-Jumeau – Redshirt sophomore – OL (Tennessee State)

70 – Reggie Jackson – Redshirt junior – OL (Jacksonville State)

71 – Kristian Phillips – Redshirt senior – OL (Michigan State)

80 – Reed Swanson – Redshirt junior – WR (Colgate)

83 – Jackson Wade – Redshirt junior – WR (Florida)

87 – Cameron Kossmann – Redshirt freshman – TE (Florida)

90 – KJ Sampson – Redshirt junior – DL (Florida State)

Takeaways

Bryce LaFolette (Punter, Towson) is joining the program after he graduates in June and John Owens (Long Snapper, Holy Cross) will do the same. The Eagles also had a late addition in Harvard DE Alex DeGrieck. Otherwise, the other 24 portal guys are accounted for.

It feels like McKenzie heads into spring ball as the ‘front runner’ for the QB1 role, but as we’ve seen, competition will be plentiful there. I think Wilson will have every opportunity to show he can play, but McKenzie is a bigger, more athletic guy right now.

I can’t wait to watch Swanson, who is actually taller than Reed Harris was. I saw him play for Colgate when covering Holy Cross and can assure you he’s not an easy cover for a DB. I’ve also been told that the O-line room – while new and maybe a bit inexperienced – looks how a BC O-line room should look like. New O-line coach Kurt Anderson should have plenty to work with both veteran and newcomer wise.

The new running backs and new running backs coach Mike Hart will be interesting additions to guys like MacCormack, Dodd and Ferrucci.

In general, it feels like BC has gotten younger, bigger and deeper, but again, it all needs to come together quickly and confidently. Really looking forward to seeing how all the puzzle pieces fit starting in 12 days!