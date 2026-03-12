Everything from new defensive coordinator Ted Roof on Thursday

Ted Roof has seen and done just about everything there is to do when it comes to football.

Well, now he’s in charge of revamping a defense that lost some pieces, but also had quite a bit of experience back. Thursday’s second spring practice was a good day for Roof’s unit, with the secondary coming up with multiple sacks and the defensive line and linebackers getting through for a few sacks and some run stuffs.

It’s early and the offense will have their days of big plays too, but it feels like this unit already has quite a big chip on its shoulder and is carrying itself with quite a bit of swagger.

Roof met with the media for the first time on Thursday since being hired. Here’s everything he had to say:

On joining BC & what he sees in O’Brien’s vision

“Well, this is our fourth stop together. We were coordinators together at Georgia Tech, we worked together at Duke and I worked for him at Penn State. I was retired. I was done. I was living life and realized there was life outside of football. And he called me and we discussed this opportunity. It was just something I couldn’t turn down. I felt like I had a lot left in the tank. And at the same time, I wanted to not only impact players, but coaches as well. Coming to work for him, again, he’s about all the right stuff and it was a relationship-based decision.”

On BC being a different type of place than some previous coaching stops

“You know, I’ve been at all types of places. This is really a cool spot. Like, the people here make this a really, really special place. It’s about the right stuff. The culture here in the football environment is wonderful. The school itself and living here, it’s a good spot.”

On how a lot of new faces are gelling already

“Well, you know that’s the toughest thing with the evolution of college football and the transfer portal and all that, is the connection piece. In the old days, if people transferred it cost them a year. So, people didn’t leave, but this isn’t the old days anymore, right? You either adapt or perish. But, building the connection piece of our team, these guys have done a good job so far. We’re not there yet and that doesn’t happen over night. Trust isn’t built over night. That takes a while. But, they’re about the right stuff, spending time together, doing the right things and then going through hard times together. Which, this offseason program was really taxing, challenging. They did a good job attacking it.”

On the energy being high Thursday

“It’s what I expect. it’s how you’ve got to play this game. If you play this game any other way, you’re not going to be successful. Part of becoming a good player or a good team is playing together and celebrating your teammates success and being unselfish, because when you can celebrate your teammates’ success, there’s a respect level right there. But, we’ve got a whole lot to clean up and we’re a long ways away. But, that part of it, so far to this point I’ve been pleased with.”

On Jules Montinar

“He’s an excellent teacher and an excellent team guy. Our whole staff, they’re all team-first guys. Sometimes you get on staffs where assistant coaches build a kingdom here, build a kingdom there, but it’s all about the team and Coach O’Brien’s making sure that’s happening. But, that’s the type of environment you want to be in, when it’s all about the team and we’re doing it together and for one another.”

On how he’s describe himself as a coach

“I don’t really describe myself.”

On if any players have stood out to him despite being just two days in

“It is only day two. At this point, there’s been several guys that have done good things. As far as singling guys out at this point, I don’t want to do that. But, there’s some good things we’ve done as a unit. There’s some areas we’ve got a long, long way go to. But, I think our guys are committed to putting the work in, putting the time in…when I first got here, the culture here that Coach O’Brien has built – regardless of last season, last season’s in the rearview mirror, last season is last season – but the culture he’s built, from afar, watching games last year, watching them play Georgia Tech and watching them play Syracuse, the guys’ fought. You could tell there was no let up, no quit. That’s culture. With the transfer portal, adding some players and continuing to develop that culture and the belief and the habits, because game day’s just a reflection of our habits. So, just got to continue to build great habits.”

On a lot of the secondary returning & how the group carries itself, particularly KP Price

“They’ve done a good job. They are experienced. The expectation level is for the more experienced players to be further along and understand what it takes to be successful at this level. Then, along with the coaching staff, teach the young players, set a role model for them and then teach the younger players what they have to do in order to be successful. Like anything else, you’ve got to invest greatly if you want the great results.”

On if he’s explored Boston

“No. I’ve been come here, go home. Three miles away . Come here and go home. The sun’s not up when we come, the sun’s not up when we leave. But, I’m looking forward to doing that this summer or this spring.”