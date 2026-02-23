Jackets complete sweep with explosive offensive performance

Georgia Tech’s offense continues to put up huge numbers with its latest ridiculous result being in a 21-3 victory over Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium to complete a four-game sweep and improve the Jackets’ record to 8-0.

After an extra-innings win on Saturday, the Jackets made things a little less dramatic on Sunday in the series finale, jumping on top early with seven runs in the first inning and continuing to add on steadily to force the mercy rule in the seventh. Georgia Tech went on to score four in the second, three in the third, four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

A total of 10 different Jackets combined for 16 hits, including a huge day for catcher Drew Rogers who finished 2-for-3 with a homer and six RBIs. Drew Burress homered for the second straight day as well as part of a 3-for-4 effort that also included a triple, double and two RBIs, finishing a single short of the cycle.

Dominic Stephenson tripled as part of a two-hit day and drove in three runs while Caleb Daniel and Jarren Advincula each had two-hit performances as both scored two runs and Daniel had one RBI. Vahn Lackey continued his hot hitting of late with a hit, an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Ryan Zuckerman had a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Rounding out the offensive exploits were Coleman Lewis with a hit and two RBIs, Michael Dee with a hit and an RBI and Parker Brosius with an RBI. Will Baker drew three walks and scored three runs, and Nathanael Coupet had a hit and scored two runs.

Cooper Underwood (1-0) was dominant in his second career collegiate start, earning the win after pitching four scoreless, hitless innings while striking out four and walking two.

Porter Buursema followed with an inning of shutout relief as he didn’t allow a hit, struck out one and walked one, and Charlie Willcox pitched the final two innings as he gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits with one strikeout.

Up Next…

The unbeaten Jackets will welcome local Atlanta foe Georgia State to Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for a midweek contest.