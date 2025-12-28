Treysen Eaglestaff being aggressive, assertive

Treysen Eaglestaff being aggressive, assertiveby: Keenan Cummings15 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppDec 9, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) shoots a three pointer over Little Rock Trojans forward Cameron Wallace (24) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia senior guard Treysen Eaglestaff was coming off a performance where he hit just 1-9 from the field against Ohio State so he wanted to play with confidence.