The Bubble Breakdown: Week 12

With two weeks left in the college softball regular season, teams are running out of chances to add to their resume for the selection committee as the NCAA Tournament is quickly on the horizon. We’ll go conference by conference about how winning and losing games this weekend will affect each team.

SEC

LSU @ Mississippi State

LSU has played well enough down the stretch that the Tigers feel pretty safe as a regional host with the regular season winding down. Another series win over a Quad One team in Mississippi State would certainly cement that. On the flip side, Mississippi State dropped out of the hosting picture in our latest projection. The Bulldogs really need to take two of three against the Tigers to jump back into contention for a Top 16 seed.

Ole Miss @ Auburn

Based on the resume, Ole Miss and Auburn are two seeds in a regional. The biggest thing here is for the Tigers to avoid being swept as they try to remain .500 to qualify for an at-large bid, especially after losing to Troy, dropping Auburn to 24-22 this season.

Texas @ Kentucky

A sweep for Texas keeps them in a position to potentially be the No. 1 seed despite a loss to Oklahoma State. Kentucky is fighting for any chance to stay at .500, and an upset series win would actually put Kentucky back into the projected Field of 64.

Missouri @ Arkansas

Arkansas, which enters the weekend with the best RPI, will look to win to keep that spot and secure a high NCAA Tournament seeding once again. Similar to Kentucky and Auburn, Missouri is trying to remain .500, which a sweep by the Razorbacks would be devastating to the Tigers’ postseason dreams.

Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Unless South Carolina were to sweep, the Gamecocks appear to be headed to a two seed in a regional and feel pretty safe to stay above .500 after beating North Carolina in a midweek. Texas A&M is trying to build that resume to be a Top Eight seed, which is always helped by more Top 50 wins.

Georgia @ Oklahoma

Oklahoma is still vying to be the top seed, similar to other SEC teams here and that doesn’t change with a Quad One series against Georgia. If the Bulldogs were to pull off the upset series win, they’d certainly be in position to battle for a Top Eight seed ahead of Selection Sunday.

Alabama @ Tennessee

Barring a drastic change, both Alabama and Tennessee have profiles that should make them Top Eight seeds. This series is more about putting themselves in position to be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida vs. UCF

The home-and-home series between the Gators and Knights could move the needle for both. Florida doesn’t have as many Quad One wins as other SEC teams, but it has the chance to add to them this weekend. The Knights aren’t quite in the hosting conversation, but that can change if they win both games against Florida.

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ACC

Clemson @ Duke

If Clemson wants to host, the Tigers are the bare minimum needed to win the series, if not sweep. Otherwise, they are probably a two-seed at an SEC host. Duke is chasing a potential Top Eight. Beating Clemson could add more Quad One wins, barring Clemson staying in the Top 25 of the RPI, as they’ve been in and out lately.

Florida State @ Georgia Tech

The Noles are off to a great start this week after beating Florida and need to keep adding Top 50 wins to be in position to host, as they still lack quality wins. Georgia Tech stealing one game might be good enough to lock in an NCAA Tournament spot due to the Quad One wins the Yellow Jackets already have.

North Carolina @ Virginia Tech

The Hokies need to win the series to stay in the hosting picture after dropping two games to Georgia Tech and Liberty the past week. North Carolina has to be in must-win mode after missing a chance to boost its resume against South Carolina. The Tar Heels will probably be fighting for their postseason lives.

NC State @ Virginia

Virginia seems to be set as a two-seed after a rough stretch against the other top ACC teams. Meanwhile, a series win by NC State would put the Wolfpack closer to the bubble.

Syracuse @ Louisville

Louisville just needs to take care of business and avoid adding bad losses to the resume with Syracuse sitting in Quad Four of the RPI while considering the Cardinals already lost to Kentucky.

Big Ten

UCLA @ Washington

A UCLA sweep would be pretty big in the chances to be a Top Eight seed, but Washington sitting right outside the Top 25 makes it tough to gauge how much it’d help the Bruins. The Huskies are probably a two seed in a regional unless they sweep.

Northwestern @ Purdue

Northwestern and Purdue are both bubble teams, with the Boilermakers in a better spot, but a sweep from either side would really help. If the Wildcats don’t win the series, their at-large hopes probably take a good tumble. Purdue is probably in a bad spot as well, with a series loss despite a Top 50 winning percentage.

Indiana @ Michigan

This could be a make-or-break series for both sides as well. Each is on the bubble, but Indiana seems to be trending up, and Michigan is heading down. The winner will feel a lot better about their postseason aspirations with a series win.

Wisconsin @ Minnesota

Wisconsin, another Big Ten bubble team, needs to probably sweep and avoid a Quad Four loss. The Badgers have an interesting profile in terms of ratings and quality of wins; they need to leave zero doubt.

Iowa @ Nebraska

Nebraska has to keep doing what they’ve been doing to stay in position for a Top Eight seed. If Iowa were to win the series, the Hawkeyes could be in a bubble spot.

Ohio State @ Oregon

Oregon is in a similar position to host a regional. The Ducks don’t have many Quad Ones wins, but overall have a clean sheet in terms of Quad Three – where Ohio State is right now – and Quad Four losses. Staying that way would bode well.

Big 12

Texas Tech @ Arizona State

If Texas Tech wants a Top Eight seed, the Red Raiders need to win this series, maybe even sweep. Arizona State sits in Quad One right now, but could bounce in and out depending on the rest of the season. Either way, Texas Tech needs more quality wins on the resume. The Sun Devils are probably locked into a two seed for a regional unless they sweep in Tempe.

Oklahoma State @ Baylor

If the Cowgirls keep winning, it’s hard to see them not hosting a regional based on their high-tier wins. As for Baylor, the Bears probably need to sneak in at least one win to feel better about their at-large hopes as they sit firmly on the bubble. Although the win over Texas State earlier in the week helps.

Iowa State @ Kansas

The Jayhawks would help themselves out with a sweep, avoiding more Quad Three losses but adding more Top 100 wins at the same time. The Cyclones aren’t far from the bubble but would need quite a late run to make the NCAA Tournament.

Houston @ Arizona

The Wildcats’ chances of hosting are fading after missing out on series wins at LSU and Oklahoma State. They need to avoid adding blemishes to their resume against Houston.

Mid-Majors

Coastal Carolina @ Texas State

The Bobcats would be firmly in the NCAA Tournament if it started tomorrow; if they keep winning, that will stay the case.

Marshall @ Louisiana

Marshall will be in the NCAA Tournament one way or another, but Louisiana is still lurking around the bubble, and winning the series would put them closer to the mix.

South Alabama @ Southern Miss

ULM @ Troy

Grouping these together as they are quite similar, but South Alabama, which has a better shot of the two teams, and ULM are on the outside looking in for an at-large bid. Both teams need to win their series, and even sweep, to boost those chances and add more Top 100 wins.

Wichita State @ North Texas

The Shockers are trying to play their way into the NCAA Tournament. The biggest issue with this weekend is that the Mean Green are better than their RPI suggests, sitting outside the Top 100. Wichita State might need to sweep in order to avoid what would be a ‘bad loss’ on the team sheet.

McNeese @ East Texas A&M

McNeese is sorta in a lose-lose situation. They still have a good RPI and quality wins, even adding one against Louisiana earlier in the week, but East Texas A&M has an RPI over 250. Even with a sweep, they’ll probably drop in the RPI, and a loss would mean their ninth against Quad Four this season.