LSU MLB 2026 Draft Live Tracker

The 2026 MLB draft is underway and for LSU, these will be the critical next two days to putting a firm stamp on the 2027 roster and overall future of the program.

The main piece of advice from Jay Johnson to these prospects going into the draft, stick to their asking price.

“Don’t take a deal because you don’t have to. If they like you, they have the money to pay you. I mean, the Rays and Marlins have like $20 million. The Giants are up there. The Royals are up there. They have money to pay these guys and that’s a little bit scary. But I think we covered ourselves with more depth in this class,” Johnson told the Bengal Tiger last month.

“We will easily have six to eight players offered over $2 million in this draft in this recruiting class. “I think there’s going to be a sneak surprise win of getting a couple of those guys to school, which is also part of improving the pitching solution as well.”

LSU has done well to this point with the 2026 draft by securing three high school players in the class. Left handed pitchers Lucas Nawrocki and Braxton Beaty as well as outfielder Nathaneal Davis have all pulled their names from the draft and are coming to school.

There are a handful of players we’re watching on day one when it comes to the draft and the high school signees. Pitchers Jensen Hirschkorn, Kolby Stringer and Cooper Sides are ones to monitor as well as a group of outfielders headlined by Dominic Santarelli, Malachi Washington and Anthony Murphy.

As for the current LSU players, you can expect to hear Derek Curiel’s name called early in round one and potentially Jake Brown as early as round two. Pitcher Deven Sheerin would be the third who could get a call on day one from an MLB organization.

Over the next few days we’re going to update every LSU and high school draft pick that is made with analysis. That starts on Saturday night with the first four rounds of the draft. On Sunday, the final 15 rounds of the draft will take up most of the day but as picks come in, we’ll have the latest on where the Tigers’ class stands.

Day 1 (Rounds 1-4)

Derek Curiel (OF): No. 5 overall, Pittsburgh Pirates

Curiel sneaks into the top-five and the LSU-Pittsburgh pipeline continues. Former pitcher Paul Skenes and signee Konnor Griffin soared up the organization and are both young stars in the league. You’d be hard pressed to find many more consistent hitters who have entered the program during the Jay Johnson era.

Curiel has a hit tool that will help him get to the MLB level but is a high floor kind of center field option and is still only 21 years old. Curiel had a .349 batting average in two seasons to go along with 13 home runs, 101 RBI, 171 hits and 38 doubles. Curiel joins Skenes, Griffin and Dylan Crews as the fourth top-five pick out of LSU or its signing class in the last five seasons.

Day 2 (Rounds 5-20)