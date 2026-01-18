Purdue lands commitment from ACC receiver

The Purdue staff added another new weapon to its wideout unit via the portal, securing a commitment from Jaylan Hornsby on Saturday.

The 6-3, 215-pound Hornsby will have three years of eligibility, redshirting in 2024. The Winslow Township, N.J., played in 15 games the last two seasons for the Orange, making 10 catches for 124 yards and a TD.

Hornsby is the fourth portal receiver Purdue has added, joining Xavier Townsend (Iowa State), Asaad Waseem (Florida Atlantic) and Bisi Owens (Penn) The staff also has earned a recent commit from JC wideout Ricky Sampson.

Purdue has now added 27 players via the portal in this cycle.

