Purdue net commitment from Penn State LB transfer
Purdue added to its linebacker corps on Tuesday night, landing a commitment from Penn State linebacker transfer Anthony Speca.
Speca was a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, while being the 44th ranked linebacker in the country, according to Rivals. In two years with the Nittany Lions, Speca tallied 14 total tackles across 17 games. He held an 84.6 run defense grade and 81.7 tackling grade during his true freshman season in 2024.
The Boilermakers make an addition to its linebacker room under new defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, as Speca joins the returning Charles Correa, along with Winston Berglund, Owen Davis, Parker Meese and Jaxon Ott.
Purdue now has eight commitments in the portal class, with Speca joining FAU receiver Asaad Waseem, Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, Jackson State running back Travis Terrell, USC offensive linemen Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos, North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms and Michigan safety Jaden Mangham.