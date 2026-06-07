Purdue nets commitment from 2027 Ohio cornerback

Purdue has added another commitment to its 2027 class, netting a pledge on Sunday from Roman Combs.

Combs is a 6-4 cornerback from Lakota West High in West Chester, Ohio, who visited Purdue on June 5. Combs had offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Pitt and Penn State, among others.

He is the eighth commitment in the Class of 2027 for the Boilermakers and the second cornerback, joining Gianni Porfilio.

Combs is Purdue’s second commit on the day and third in two days, joining RB Izayveon Moore and DL Wesley Gover.