Purdue nets commitment from JUCO defensive lineman

Purdue football added some talent to its defensive front on Monday, netting a commitment from Iowa Western Community College defensive end Jeremy Lewis.

Lewis was previously committed to Iowa State, while holding other offers from Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Colorado State, Ohio and others, before Matt Campbell’s departure to Penn State. The redshirt sophomore has now flipped to the Boilermakers, providing Jake Trump with a high-upside pass rusher for 2026.

The 6 feet, 4 inch, 240-pound defender enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, which turned him into the 17th-ranked JuCo prospect in the nation, according to Rivals. During his sophomore year, he tallied 41 total tackles, nine sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception, in 13 games.

Purdue now adds Lewis to a 2026 recruiting class that also features Max Carmicle and Katrell Webb at the EDGE position. Purdue’s pass rush was lacking in 2025, and Lewis could step into a contributor role early in his time with the Boilermakers, with only CJ Madden, Breeon Ishmail and Trey Smith returning from last year’s rotation at defensive end.