Commitment Analysis: Close up look at new Cal commit Duvay Williams

Cal just picked up a commitment from two-way standout back Duvay Williams and we break down what the gifted athlete brings to the Bears program.

Williams is a high major prospect at corner and receiver but will play in the secondary for the Bears. He’s one of the nation’s top athletes and checks in as the No. 261 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Williams is a player we’ve been tracking since middle school and first saw him at a summer camp as an 8th grader. He has always been gifted on both sides of the ball and it won’t shock us if i given some offensive snaps as he’s very good with the ball in his hands.

He played his first three years at Gardena (Calif.) Serra and was being compared early on to a couple of former Cavalier two-way standouts in Adoree Jackson and Robert Woods. He was a rare freshman starter at Serra and was already a national recruit at the time.

Williams is a twitch athlete who boasts both short area burst and excellent top end speed. He put up some solid track times as a freshman with personal bests 10.92-100-meters, 22.05-200m and anchored the schools 4X100m relay squad.

He has a slight frame and needs to add bulk, especially in his lower body but plays a physical game and is a very good open field tackler. He does a nice job getting off blocks and doesn’t shy away from contact.

He has excellent ball skills that translate well to the corner position and he’s a big play threat with the ball in his hands. His athleticism pops more at receiver and he can routinely make multiple defenders miss in the open field and shows plenty of shake and wiggle.

Williams has battled some injuries the last two seasons but tried to play through them. When healthy, he’s a difference maker and a very capable shut down corner.

He’s a true three-phase playmaker who offers value as a return man as well. He’s a high IQ player who knows how to play the game and shows off high end football instincts.

As mentioned, a big thing for Williams moving forward is adding some good weight to his frame to not only avoid injuries but to be more physical as a defensive player. His upside is high and we think he’s talented enough to step in and play early as a true freshman.