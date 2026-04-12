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High School News
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High School Football
Ensworth (Tenn.) football reveals 2026 schedule
Andy Villamarzo
22 minutes ago
High School Football
New Albany (OH) football hires Mark Solis as head coach
Andy Villamarzo
37 minutes ago
High School Football
Nashville Collegiate Prep hiring former Lipscomb Academy football coach
Andy Villamarzo
57 minutes ago
High School Boys Basketball
Longtime Colorado high school basketball coach retires after 16 seasons
Lawrence Fernandez
1 hour ago
High School Football
Oregon High School Football: West Linn releases schedule
Andy Villamarzo
3 hours ago
High School Football
Brian Lee steps down as King Philip Regional (Mass.) football coach
Andy Villamarzo
6 hours ago
High School Boys Basketball
Chris Paul to become assistant coach at Campbell Hall (Calif.)
Hunter Shelton
8 hours ago
High School Football
Longtime Kentucky high school football coach steps down
Andy Villamarzo
9 hours ago
High School Boys Basketball
Rivals 2025-26 High School Boys Basketball National All-Americans
Andy Villamarzo
9 hours ago
High School Football
Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 13
Andy Villamarzo
10 hours ago
Rivals Football Recruiting
Beyond Highlights: TeamQ and On3 | Rivals Bring Performance Intelligence to Recruiting
Rivals
11 hours ago
High School Softball
Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 13
Andy Villamarzo
11 hours ago
High School Football
Florida High School Football: Gaither reveals 2026 schedule
Andy Villamarzo
11 hours ago
High School Football
Ranking the top 5 Tennessee high school football stadiums
Andy Villamarzo
04/12/26
High School
Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 12
Andy Villamarzo
04/12/26
High School Football
Florida High School Football: Sarasota Riverview rolls out 2026 slate
Andy Villamarzo
04/12/26
High School
Longtime Wisconsin high school baseball coach sends open letter to WIAA following resignation
Andy Villamarzo
04/12/26
High School
Grimsley (NC) football releases 2026 schedule
Andy Villamarzo
04/12/26
High School Football
2028 5-Star WR Braylon Clark transferring to Providence Day (NC)
Andy Villamarzo
04/11/26
High School Football
Ohio High School Football: Anderson unveils 2026 schedule
Andy Villamarzo
04/11/26
High School
No. 1 Venice (Fla.) baseball closes regular season with win at CoolToday Park
Andy Villamarzo
04/11/26
High School Boys Basketball
Public vs. Private: Old Forge (Pa.) superintendent responds to PIAA letter
Andy Villamarzo
04/10/26
High School Football
Tennessee High School Football: Oakland reveals 2026 schedule
Andy Villamarzo
04/10/26
High School Football
Tennessee high school football: Boyd-Buchanan reveals 2026 regular season schedule
Lawrence Fernandez
04/10/26
High School
NFHS Launches Free Course on Sports Betting Risks for High School Students
Lawrence Fernandez
04/10/26
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