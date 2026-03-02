2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper names 13 players that boosted draft stock at NFL Combine

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper named the 13 players that boosted their stock at the NFL Scouting Combine over the last week. These players might go a little earlier than originally anticipated.

We’re still over a month away from the biggest offseason event in Pittsburgh. But that doesn’t mean we can’t evaluate where these players could rise!

So without further ado, let’s dive into Kiper’s list from the scouting combine. Here are 13 players that increased their NFL Draft stock after great workouts.

The former Razorback improved his stock the most, per Kiper. Washington might be the No. 3 running back taken in this year’s NFL Draft at this point following a 4.33 40-yard dash.

Washington also had a 39-inch vertical during the scouting combine. Last year, he ran for 1,070 yards, eight touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry.

Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Brazzell stood out at the scouting combine after he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash. The former Tennessee receiver, standing at 6-foot-4, is ready to make his mark in the NFL Draft.

Kiper noted he had Brazzell in the first round back in January. Once he left Tulane, he popped in year 2 with the Vols: 1,017 yards, nine touchdowns and 16.4 yards per catch.

Branch is fast, we know this. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the scouting combine but he boosted his NFL Draft stock elsewhere.

Kiper noted the gauntlet drill stood out to him considering he doesn’t have a wide catch radius. Branch was dynamic at USC and Georgia, having 636 yards after the catch in 2025.

Proctor is a large man, so take into account his 40-plus extra pounds when running compared to Spencer Fano or Mornoe Freeling. As Kiper noted, the former Alabama tackle actually slimmed down from 366 to 352 for the scouting combine.

At this point, he might be a mid to late first round pick in the NFL Draft. His workouts really impressed all around.

(Photo by Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kiper stamped Dennis-Sutton for Round 2 of the NFL Draft. After the scouting combine, he was completely convinced and he could very well be a second rounder.

Dennis-Sutton ran a 4.63 40-yard dash, ranking sixth among EDGE rushers. His pass rushing skills continue to evolve and he can be a disruptive player in the NFL.

The former UCF linebacker made his mark at this year’s scouting combine. Kiper noted LBs Arvell Reese and David Bailey are the standouts and the only ones faster, but Lawrence turned some heads ahead of the NFL Draft.

He ran a 4.52 40 time and jumped 40 inches in the vertical. Last year, Lawrence had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss and is one of the “biggest risers of the week.”

Speaking of linebackers in the NFL Draft, Kiper also noted Kelly’s performance at the scouting combine. He ran a 4.57 in the 40 and jumped 10-foot-five in the broad jump.

Last season, Kelly was a menace at BYU. He finished with 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks!

Karson Sharar forced a fumble on a Nebraska punt return. (Photo by Dennis Scheidt)

Sharar was a first-time starter for the Hawkeyes in 2025 and led the team in tackles with 85 across the campaign. Kiper liked that and his scouting combine performance over the weekend.

Sharar should get some more NFL Draft buzz after his 40-inch vertical was third amongst LBs and a 4.56 40-yard dash. The former Iowa star can play inside or outside at the next level.

Ponds was a large contributor to Indiana’s national championship efforts this past season. He also impressed Kiper at the scouting combine and the NFL Draft buzz should rise!

He had a 43.5 inch vertical which was the second-best for any player under 5-foot-10 since 2003. Perhaps the second round is very realistic come next month! Ponds had seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups over the last three years.

Demmings, funny enough, ranked right behind Ponds in terms of his vertical numbers. So he stood out at the combine too as he gets ready for the NFL Draft.

Demmings’ 4.41 40-yard dash time stood out to Kiper, along with the DB’s ballhawk skills. The draft expert slapped a fourth-round grade on him.

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kiper has Louis ranked as a safety, but the former Pitt star did workout with the linebackers during the scouting combine. As far as the NFL Draft is concerned, he is versatile and that should increase his value.

Louis ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and had a 39.5 inch broad jump, fourth among linebackers. In the last two years, Louis has 183 tackles, 10 sacks and six interceptions.

Kilgore is a combination of a safety and nickelback at the next level. Kiper loved what he saw out of the Gamecock product, especially after a 4.4 40 time.

The 10-foot-10 broad jump paced the way for the safety position during the scouting combine. Not only that, NFL Draft scouts should like the 16 reps on the bench press. Kilgore has eight career interceptions.

Clark was a six-year product of TCU so he certainly has a lot of snaps under his belt. That could bode well in the experience department as he goes to the NFL Draft.

His 40-yard dash time came in at 4.41 and he had 38 inches in the vertical. Kiper rated him as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 product that can really help a defense with some development as a pro.