2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Fastest 40-yard dash times for quarterbacks

Quarterbacks took center stage at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in the on-field drills. They started with the 40-yard dash as five QBs took to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylen Green continued his strong day with the top 40-yard dash time for quarterbacks. He came in at a blistering 4.37 seconds, while Georgia Tech’s Haynes King came in second at 4.47 on his first try.

The quarterbacks impressed as the on-field drills got underway at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the fastest 40-yard dash times from the two groups of QBs. (Times unofficial unless noted)

1. Taylen Green, Arkansas – 4.36 seconds (official)

One of the big winners of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Taylen Green put on a show. He led the way for quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash with 4.37 on his lone attempt of the day.

Green played five years of college football, starting at Boise State before transferring to Arkansas. He was a true dual-threat, throwing for 9,662 yards and 59 touchdowns while rushing for 2,405 yards and 35 touchdowns during his career.

2. Haynes King, Georgia Tech – 4.45 seconds (official)

Another top dual-threat quarterback, Haynes King had a strong showing in the 40-yard dash on Saturday. He clocked in at 4.47 seconds to sit second among quarterbacks.

King had an impressive three-year run at Georgia Tech and finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting this past season. He not only threw for 2,951 yards and 14 touchdowns, but set career-highs with 953 rushing yards and an ACC-leading 15 touchdowns on the ground.

3. Cole Payton, North Dakota State – 4.56 seconds

As North Dakota State became the top team in FCS this season, Cole Payton put together an impressive season. He also sat third among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash on Saturday at 4.56 seconds.

Payton completed 72% of his passes for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025. He also got the job done on the ground with 777 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a true dual-threat.

T-4. Jalon Daniels, Kansas – 4.65 seconds (official)

Jalon Daniels spent six seasons at Kansas, but found his stride in 2024 and 2025. He was also known to make plays with his legs and clocked a 4.66 at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Daniels threw for 2,531 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, one year after he totaled 2,454 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, he also found the end zone 10 times on the ground.

T-4. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor – 4.65 seconds

After a strong junior season at Baylor in 2024, Sawyer Robertson took a leap in 2025. He also ran at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, posting a time of 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Robertson had a career year at Baylor in 2025 as he threw for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns – leading the Big 12 in both areas. That came after he threw for 3,07 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior.

6. Luke Altmyer, Illinois – 4.72 seconds (official)

After opting to stay at Illinois in 2025, Luke Altmyer had the best year of his career. He also continued his strong pre-draft process with a 4.72 at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Altmyer led the Fighting Illini to a 9-4 record in 2025 with an impressive year. He threw for 3,007 yards and 22 touchdowns, to just five interceptions.

7. Joe Fagnano, UConn – 4.83 seconds (official)

In 2025, Joe Fagnano put together a breakout season at UConn to end his college career. He also ran a 4.84 in the 40-yard dash on Saturday.

Fagnano threw for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season. He spent three years with the Huskies after transferring from FCS Maine.

Only a few quarterbacks ran the 40-yard dash, but they then got to showcase their arm skills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Wide receivers are also part of the group of prospects participating on Saturday.