While all eyes were on Jeremiyah Love in the 40-yard dash on Saturday, Mike Washington stole the show. He led the running backs at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with an official 4.33 in the workout, and the emotions flowed afterward.

Washington broke down after turning in the best run of the event. He remained emotional while speaking with NFL Network’s Stacey Dales as he felt the weight of his achievement at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Washington put up the best number of his career this past season at Arkansas and looked to vault himself into the RB3 discussion in the NFL Draft. He took a big step with his performance in the 40-yard dash, and Dales detailed their conversation on the broadcast.

“After that run, you guys, I just went over and spoke with him … and he broke down in tears again with me,” Dales said. “He said, ‘I’m so emotional, man. I’ve worked my whole life for this.’

“He’s going to do the drill work, but this is why the Combine is so important and it’s so vital for so many of these young men. To tell me that he’s worked his entire life for this as he gets ready to go about this drill work, how impactful is that?”

Washington set career-highs with 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 after transferring to Arkansas from New Mexico State. He began his college career at Buffalo, spending three years with the Bulls from 2021-13. On the whole, across five years of college football, Washington totaled 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns.

While Love and Price are considered the likely top two running backs on the board, Mike Washington showed he can make an impact for an NFL team, as well. His speed is one part of the conversation as an intriguing prospect.

“Washington made stops at three different colleges and showed improvement with each move to a new school,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s fast with loose hips and adequate agility. He’s not very sudden in tight quarters and is a step slow to see it and go when the hole opens. He can glide and swerve around interior traffic once he’s on the move, though. He has breakaway speed in the open field and is capable as an inside/outside runner.

“Running to his size with a greater degree of aggressiveness will be the key as he makes the jump. Washington has the traits and talent to become a solid rotational back.”