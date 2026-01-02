Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has declared for 2026 NFL Draft, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Singleton spent one year with the Tigers after transferring from Georgia Tech this past offseason.

Singleton played all 12 games with Auburn in 2025 and finished as their second-leading receiver. He recorded 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 14 rushing attempts for a total of 61 yards.

Prior to this year, Singleton spent the first two years of his college career playing for the Yellow Jackets. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2023 after bursting onto the scene with 48 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns.

Singleton led Georgia Tech in receiver both as a true freshman and during his sophomore season in 2024 before transferring to Auburn. He is a dynamic playmaker who should have plenty of teams after him once the portal opens.

In all, Singleton finished his three-year college football career with 162 receptions for 2,002 yards and 13 touchdowns. 1,468 of those yards and nine touchdown came during his time at Georgia Tech.

Eric Singleton played high school football at Alexander (GA), where he was a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 1,078 overall player and No. 164 receiver in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

Auburn is coming off of a 5-7 finish to this past season that saw them fire coach Hugh Freeze, just barely missing out on bowl eligibility. The Tigers recently hired USF coach Alex Golesh to be his replacement, who enters Auburn with high expectations as he looks to turn the program around,.

The coaching change is likely to cause many more players to depart, especially once the portal officially opens on Jan. 2. Singleton had the opportunity to hit the transfer portal and instead, is now heading to the NFL after a three-year college career. It will be interesting to see how Auburn handles the cycle as it enters a new era under Golesh.

For Singleton, he’ll now turn his focus to the 2026 NFL Draft where he’ll look to be the latest Auburn wideout to be selected into the NFL. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, PA from April 23-25, 2026.

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.