BetMGM National Championship Odds Market hones in on four top contenders

Written by Chase Kiddy — With one month to go until Selection Sunday, BetMGM’s pre-tournament betting market for the 2026 national championship is beginning to take shape. Four teams have created separation from the rest of the college basketball world, at least as far as the odds are concerned.

Arizona and Michigan have been the short shots for many weeks now. The Wildcats, who had been playing as the last undefeated team from a power conference, suffered their first loss of the season earlier this week at Kansas.

As of Feb. 12, they remain the favorite with at +360, and their market handle of 14.8% leads all teams.

Michigan remains the most popular ticket among BetMGM players, accounting for 11% of all bets in the college basketball futures market. Many of these bets were placed in November and December, when the Wolverines were ripping off massive blowout wins against Quad 1 opponents.

After that, Duke (+650) and Houston (+750) have crystallized as other top teams, at least as far as the betting markets are concerned. No one else is currently shorter than 12-to-1.

Last year, it was Houston that pulled off a shocking head-to-head win over Duke in the Final Four. But this year, it’s the Blue Devils who have become an increasingly interesting challenger to the Arizona/Michigan status quo at the top of the market.

Duke’s primary weapon is freshman forward Cameron Boozer, the prohibitive favorite to win National Player of the Year. He’s currently -1600 in BetMGM’s John Wooden Award odds market, which suggests it’s all over but the crying. Other analytical measurements, like KenPom’s kPOY rating, support this dramatic price.

Duke is a really good team with a great player. The Blue Devils should have the best player on the court in every March Madness game they play in this year. That makes them an interesting foil to the other contenders – especially Arizona, which has better team metrics but lacks a true go-to player like Boozer.

Duke now leads all teams with 10 Quad 1 wins and is a lock for a No. 1 seed. The only question remaining is whether they belong at the very top of the market alongside Michigan and Arizona.

Surprising Odds for a Likely No. 1 Seed

It’s worth noting that the four teams with the shortest odds are not currently the same four teams projected to be No. 1 seeds in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

Houston has had a lot of tournament success under Kelvin Sampson, including a near-win in last year’s national championship game. But the Cougars are currently projected as a No. 2 seed by many bracketologists, including ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

UConn is the most likely candidate to snag the final No. 1 seed. Anchored by another strong frontcourt with Tarris Reed and Alex Karaban, the Huskies are once again playing like a dangerous blueblood with real title aspirations.

Yet the Huskies, who lost only their second game of the season last week at St. John’s, are 15-to-1 in the outright market.

For some reason, UConn is currently priced like a No. 2 seed who’s barely hanging onto its S-curve position, rather than a likely No. 1 that won back-to-back national titles just two years ago.

At least one BetMGM player is a UConn believer – the online sportsbook took a $25,000 national championship bet on UConn at 9-to-1 odds. The payout if UConn wins the championship is a solid $225,000.

Overall, UConn accounts for 6.4% of bets and 12.2% of handle at BetMGM.

The other team worth mentioning in this top-six zone is Purdue. The Boilermakers, who are the kind of senior-led team that classically wins in the NCAA Tournament, have quietly maintained its 7% market handle.

After this first bloc of contenders, there is a big drop in ticket share. Teams like Michigan State (3.9%) and Kansas (3.8%) are popular college hoops brands, but they haven’t been bet nearly as the most popular targets this year.

Florida’s Odds Don’t Match Its SEC Position

The SEC is noticeably quiet at the top of the field this year after dominating last year’s NCAA Tournament.

With months of results now in, the best of the bunch might actually be Vanderbilt (+4500), even if the March Madness odds market doesn’t quite reflect that.

The Commodores currently have more Quad 1 wins (7) than any other SEC team.

Florida (+1300) has a one-game lead in a very busy conference table. The Gators are currently -750 to win the regular-season SEC title, which is a massive price, given the fundamentals. Kentucky and Arkansas are both tied for second, and neither has played Florida yet.

In other words, Florida’s status as the reigning national champion appears to be distorting its futures prices.

Up in the Big East, the aforementioned Johnnies now have the longest active winning streak (10 games) among all teams from power conferences.

So far, that hasn’t translated to much betting activity – just 2.6% of all national championship tickets – but the buy point remains very friendly. St. John’s is currently +6600 and has one of the seven active college basketball coaches with a national championship.

BetMGM Opens Final Four Odds Market

Before you leave, spare a thought for MAC juggernaut Miami (OH). The RedHawks, now 24-0, are the last remaining undefeated team this year. They’re also seven games away from completing an undefeated regular season. At this point, they should make the NCAA Tournament even if they lose in the MAC Tournament.

BetMGM prices the RedHawks at +100000, or 1000-to-1, in the outright market. And understandably, many bettors are hesitant to wager real money on a MAC team winning the national championship.

But BetMGM has also now opened its Final Four odds market up for aspiring March Madness bettors, and that may be a more interesting venue to target a potential Cinderella story like Miami.

For now, the RedHawks are going off at 175-to-1 in the Final Four market – not a bad return for just four wins in March.