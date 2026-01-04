Cam Ward injury update: Titans QB exits to locker room vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward went into the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 18 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ward is currently out of the game with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Brandon Allen has replaced Ward under center. Ward suffered the injury on Tennessee’s first drive of the game. Ward, who guided Tennessee on a five-play, 58-yard scoring drive, hurt his shoulder while running one in for six. He landed on his right shoulder as he crossed the plane.

Cam Ward is heading to the locker room for evaluation



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/IOUrsFSEZo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 4, 2026

Ward was impressive on his lone drive of the game before exiting. He completed 3-of-3 passes for 52 yards, capping off the drive with a seven-yard rushing touchdown to give Tennessee an early lead.

Ward, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick out of Miami, has had a rookie season full of ups and downs. He came into Sunday’s regular season finale having thrown for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 59.6% passing.

Cam Ward wants to be involved in Titans HC search

The Titans have had a tough season in general, 3-13 coming into Sunday’s game. The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the season. The results haven’t been much different under interim head coach Mike McCoy.

Next season will bring along a new era of Titans football. Ward will be the face of the operation, and he’s made it known to president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi that he wants to be involved in finding the next head coach. Defensive- or offensive-minded hire, Ward will be ready to go.

“We got to just continue to — me being around and being open to it no matter whoever we try to hire because I know at the end of the day who we do hire is going to be the right fit for us.,” Ward said last month. “Whether it’s a defensive person or an offensive person, they’re going to make sure that every person is in the right place, and make sure every person is set up for success.

“Yeah, I have had a conversation with them about wanting to be involved. They know how much I want to be involved. And then especially just not even with the scheme part of it just as the head coach who he is on a everyday basis. And then, we’ll get into the scheme what I know I’m good at, what I want do, what he thinks will also help me.”