The Green Bay Packers are poaching a member of the Penn State coaching staff, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Wide receivers coach Noah Pauley will be jumping from college to the pros in the same capacity.

Pauley only recently joined the Penn State staff, following head coach Matt Campbell over from Iowa State. He had spent the previous three years with the Cyclones.

The new assistant coach for the Packers was highly thought of in the college ranks. FootballScoop.com named Noah Pauley its 2024 National Wide Receivers Coach of the Year for his work with Iowa State.

While at Iowa State, Pauley also added pass game coordinator to his duties in 2024. He had gradually expanded his role on the staff during his time there.

That 2024 season served as a notice to college football of Noah Pauley’s coaching ability. Iowa State featured just one of two duos nationally to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins each boasted a 1,000-yard campaign under Pauley’s tutelage.

Higgins finished the season with 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdown catches, while Noel had 80 catches for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns. Both players were top 10 nationally in receiving yards and combined for 10 100-yard receiving games in 2024.

Both players were routinely targeted in the passing game under Noah Pauley’s watch. Noel recorded catches in 46 straight games at Iowa State, while Higgins had catches in 26 straight games.

Prior to coaching at Iowa State, Noah Pauley spent four years at North Dakota State from 2019-22. During that time, he coached a player that Green Bay Packers fans are plenty familiar with: Christian Watson.

Watson was an FCS All-American and three-time all-conference selection at NDSU. He led the Bison in receiving three-straight seasons, which included a career-best 43 receptions, 801 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

Noah Pauley began his coaching career at Minnesota-Duluth, where he began as a student assistant in 2011. He eventually worked his way up to a graduate assistant and then offensive coordinator and receivers coach.