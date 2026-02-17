NBA announces death of Doug Moe, former two-time All-American at North Carolina, at 87

The NBA announced the death of Doug Moe, a long-time coach from the 1970s to the 2000s. Moe was 87 years old.

In addition to his time as a coach for the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers, Moe was a former two-time All-American player at North Carolina. He played there from 1958-61.

As a coach, Doug Moe spent 15 seasons in charge of NBA franchises. He spent four years with San Antonio, 10 years with Denver and one year with Philadelphia. He went 628-529 during that span.

“The NBA mourns the passing of Doug Moe, a pioneering coach whose vision and influence helped shape the modern game,” the NBA wrote on Twitter. “An early advocate of a fast, wide-open style of play, he won more than 600 games as head coach of the Nuggets, Spurs and 76ers, earned NBA Coach of the Year honors and later received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award for his lasting impact on the profession. Before turning to coaching, Doug was an ABA All-Star and champion. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Doug Moe was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 1988 after leading Denver to a 54-28 record and first place in the Midwest. His Nuggets team reached the conference semifinals, ultimately falling to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Moe spent 1976-80 as head coach of the Spurs, then took over the Nuggets from 1980-90. He finished his head coaching career with one year leading the Sixers, going 19-37 and ultimately getting fired.

Doug Moe then returned to Denver as an assistant coach from 2003-08 before his coaching career ended. Tributes from across the league poured in after his passing.

“We are saddened by the passing of Doug Moe, who served as head coach of the Spurs from 1976-80,” the San Antonio Spurs wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts go out to his family during this time.”

Added George Karl, the head coach of the Denver Nuggets from 2005-13 who had Moe on his coaching staff: “Doug Moe was my big brother. I am sad today. I will miss him. Love you forever Doug.”