Nick Saban to be involved in GM search for Nashville Predators

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban will be involved in the search for a new general manager for the Nashville Predators. Current GM Barry Trotz announced his intentions to retire, with the expectation to work through his contract, which ends after 2026-27.

Granted, if the Predators find a new GM in the meantime and that person is ready to, Trotz will step down. With that, Saban is getting involved.

Why you ask? Saban joined the Nashville Predators minority ownership group back in December. He just loves the sport!

Saban will assist Trotz, Michelle Kennedy and fellow minority owner Chris Cigarran in the search for the new GM. If Saban already dominated on the football field, maybe he’ll make an impact in the NHL!

Saban joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘ in December where he discussed joining the Predators’ minority ownership. The football lifer admitted that he ‘loves hockey’ although he ‘doesn’t know enough about hockey to really coach anyone how to play it.’

“It was an opportunity for me, really, with Mr. Haslam, Bill Haslam, who we talked about some sports franchise opportunities in the future and this was the first one that came up,” Saban said. “I love hockey. I think hockey’s a great investment. They have a salary cap and it’s a growing sport. I think there’s a lot of interest in the sport and Nashville’s a great city. We have businesses there, so I’m kind of a fan and I look forward to being a part of the team.

“I think they have the structure there to rebuild this team and I’m excited about being a part of it. I don’t know enough about hockey to really coach anyone how to play it, but I know enough about successful organizations that hopefully can contribute something to the organization in a positive way.”

Joe Agresti and Saban have been partners since 2013. The Baton Rouge businessman recently became a billionaire, according to Forbes, which revealed Saban “isn’t far behind, meaning he’s set to become the first billionaire college football coach” in an April article titled The Man Who Will Make Nick Saban A Billionaire. It’s one heck of a financial climb for Saban, who grew up in rural West Virginia as the son of a youth football coach who owned a small service station in tiny Monongah, WV.