Public memorial service being held for Greg Biffle, victims of Statesville plane crash in North Carolina

Next month, a public memorial service will be held for Greg Biffle and the victims of the Statesville, North Carolina, plane crash. The incident, which occurred on December 18, took the lives of seven people, including the NASCAR legend.

Greg Biffle, along with his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder, all lost their lives when Biffle’s Cessna C550 crashed at the Statesville airport. Dennis and Jack Dutton, as well as Craig Wadsworth, were also on the plane and lost their lives in the crash.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, there will be a memorial held open to the public. That memorial will take place next month.

“A Gathering in Remembrance, honoring the lives lost in the Dec. 18 plane crash in Statesville, will be on the morning of January 16 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte,” Pockrass reported on social media. “The gathering, open to the public, will also be live-streamed. Additional details TBA.”

Bojangles Coliseum can hold just shy of 11,000 people. The arena, formerly known as Charlotte Coliseum, is home of the Charlotte Checkers hockey team. It will serve as the host for the Gathering in Remembrance.

The death of Greg Biffle, his family, and three friends, shook the NASCAR world. There is still mourning over the deaths that occurred on the 18th, and yet, the NASCAR community was rocked with another tragedy this week as well. Denny Hamlin’s father, Dennis, lost his life as a result of injuries from a house fire on Sunday night. His mother, Mary Lou, is still in the hospital as she recovers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Biffle and Hamlin families and all of their loved ones during this time. Such a tough moment for the sport and the community.

Greg Biffle remembered by NASCAR community

There have been so many kind words, thoughts, memories, and stories shared since December 18 about Greg Biffle. He was a major part of the sport, and helped define a generation of NASCAR. While he got a later start at the national series level than most, he made the most of it.

Biffle is perhaps the driver who has gotten the closest to winning all three NASCAR national series championships. He was excellent in the Truck Series for three years, claiming a title. Then, Jack Roush moved him up the ladder to the Busch Series where he went and won that championship, too.

In the Cup Series, Biffle came close a few times. He never came closer than his 2nd place finish in the 2005 season. He was so, so close to realizing a goal that few have ever gotten close to achieving. His blue-collar attitude and racing style endeared him to so many fans, too.

Greg Biffle, his family, and all those lost in the plane crash this month will be greatly missed. The NASCAR community will show up to Bojangles Coliseum next month and give them a proper send-off.