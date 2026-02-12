The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring Oklahoma RBs coach DeMarco Murray to the same role, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday night. He replaces former Chiefs RBs coach Todd Pinkston, who was fired on Jan. 15.

Murray, who was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, had been a fixture of Oklahoma‘s coaching staff since 2020. With the former All-Pro on staff, the Sooners made their return to the College Football Playoff this season for the first time since 2019.

Sources: The #Chiefs are hiring former NFL RB and current Oklahoma RBs coach DeMarco Murray as their RBs coach on Andy Reid’s staff.



Murray has been coaching on the college level since 2019 and now makes the jump to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/wytgW1nstm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 12, 2026

Prior to jumping to the NFL, Murray cemented his mark as one of the greatest Oklahoma running backs in program history. He was named a three-time All Big-12 selection and was selected with the No. 71 overall pick in the Third Round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

With Dallas, Murray separated himself as one of the brightest young backs in the NFL. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2011 and exploded in 2014, earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

DeMarco Murray lands first NFL coaching job with Kansas City Chiefs

Across seven NFL seasons with three different teams (Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans), Murray recorded 7,174 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns. Following his retirement, Murray began his coaching career as a RBs coach at Arizona. After one season, he joined Oklahoma‘s staff in the same role, which he assumed for five seasons.

He now joins the Kansas City Chiefs staff, which missed the postseason in 2025 for the first time since 2014. Following three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs went an abysmal 6-11 in 2025 and finished third in the AFC West. Bringing in one of the best running backs of the 2010s serves as a strong move for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, looking to get back to their winning ways next season.

This will surely be difficult, however, as three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers near the end of the regular season. With Mahomes likely missing a chunk of the 2026 season, the run-game will be more heavily relied on next season. Murray’s development could be key for running backs such as Isaiah Pacheco, who will seemingly have a bigger role on next season’s team, if he can stay healthy.