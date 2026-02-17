The Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to place the franchise tag on Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The star running back from Michigan State is likely headed to free agency and will test the market.

“It’s unlikely the Seahawks will use their franchise tag on running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, per league sources,” Schefter wrote on Twitter/X. “The Seahawks have multiple free agents they want to retain and sign. They also will try to extend WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. There are enough Super-Bowl tax costs that now make using a franchise tag this off-season unlikely.”

This is no laughing matter now. Unlike when GM John Scheider joked that Walker tried to negotiate a deal during the Super Bowl parade, Walker might command big bucks.

“Ken Walker being the MVP, let’s go!” Schneider stated. “He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago. It was really weird. M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Walker capped a storybook weekend by starring in the Seahawks’ 29–13 victory over the New England Patriots. He finished with 27 carries for 135 rushing yards, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt, and added two receptions for 26 yards.

His dominance came early, as Walker piled up 94 rushing yards in the first half, the most in a Super Bowl first half since at least 1991, according to Up & Adams producer Matt Hamilton, and the highest since Timmy Smith’s 122 yards in Super Bowl XXII.

Over the course of the regular season, Walker ran 221 times for 1,027 yards, five touchdowns and 4.6 yards per carry. He added 31 catches for 282 yards.

Through four years with the Seahawks, Walker has 3,555 yards, 29 touchdowns and 4.3 yards per carry. In addition, Walker has 133 catches for 1,005 yards and two scores.

“It’s a dream come true,” the running back said. “A lot of people play their whole career and never make it this far.”