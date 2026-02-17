Sam Darnold sends message to Jets fans after winning Super Bowl with Seahawks, details his 'love' for Raising Cane's

Sam Darnold knows he wouldn’t be a Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks had he not dealt with the challenges he faced with the New York Jets. On3 attended a Seahawks Super Bowl celebration event at a new Raising Cane’s restaurant in Seattle last week, and Darnold was there working a “shift.” He took questions from reporters and was asked what message he had for Jets fans who still support him.

“Thank you for the support,” Darnold told On3 and the group of reporters. “I think that’s the biggest thing. That’s all you can ask for as players is to feel supported, especially by the team that drafted me. I always look at myself and feel like I could have done a lot more for that franchise when I was there, and the fact that they’re able to support me even through that means a lot.”

The Jets selected Darnold in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the team for three seasons and threw for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions while posting a 13-25 record in 38 games.

In April 2021, Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers and was with the team for two seasons. In 2023, the former USC star signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers and played in 10 games with one start.

Darnold turned the corner in 2024 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. In 17 games, the California native threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, and he helped the Vikings reach the playoffs. His production in 2024 led to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Sam Darnold explains why he loves Raising Cane’s

In March 2025, the Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Along with helping the team win the Super Bowl, Darnold was named to his second Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Before the Seahawks had their Super Bowl parade, Darnod worked a “shift” at the Raising Cane’s restaurant located near the University of Washington. It was the very first shift for the location, as the store officially opened on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Raising Cane’s

More than 1,000 fans gather outside the restaurant to celebrate with Darnold. Additionally, several Washington football players, including Rahim Wright III, Rahshawn Clark, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, CJ Christian, D’Aryhian Clemons, and Parker Cross, were also in attendance.

“I love the food. I love Raising Cane’s,” Darnold said. “It is my cheat meal on the weekends to be able to have this meal. But, yeah, it’s also just a great thing that they do for the community. I’m very well aware of that, Todd (Graves) and everybody with Raising Cane’s does a great job in the community that way, and that was just another reason why this opportunity just felt like it called my name.”