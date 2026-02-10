Texas Rangers announce Nolan Ryan bloody lip jersey giveaway

Texas Rangers fans won’t want to miss this. On May 29 against the Kansas City Royals, the Rangers will give away a Nolan Ryan bloody lip jersey to all fans in attendance. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at Globe Life Field.

On September 8, 1990, the Rangers and Royals were facing off. Nolan Ryan was on the mound as Bo Jackson stepped up to the plate. Jackson hit a hard one-hopper back at Ryan on the mound, striking him right in the face after deflecting off his glove. Ryan completed the play, throwing out Jackson at first base to record the out. It created one of the most iconic plays and pictures in MLB history.

Ryan didn’t even leave the field after recording the out. He then went on to toss seven innings, exiting the game in the eighth inning with the Rangers leading 1-0. Ryan ultimately struck out eight batters with three walks, and Texas won 2-1.

After the game, Ryan had to get six stitches on his bloody lip. It’s one of the most memorable photos ever taken in MLB history.

Ryan was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1999. In his 27-year MLB career, Ryan was 324-292 with a 3.19 ERA, 5,714 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP. He made eight All-Star teams and is one of, if not the best, pitchers to never win a Cy Young.

The Rangers announced their full promotions schedule on Tuesday. Ryan’s bloody lip jersey won’t be the only cool promotion, with plenty of bobbleheads and other giveaways also on the schedule.

Tuesday also marked the report for pitchers and catchers for the Rangers, with Spring Training getting underway. Texas will open its Spring Training schedule on Friday, February 20, also against Kansas City.

The Rangers will be on the road for Opening Day, facing off against the Phillies in Philadelphia on March 26. They’ll return home on Friday, April 3, for their home opener against the Cincinnati Reds.