A rep for Tyler Reddick shut down a question from a reporter about the viral moment from Michael Jordan after the Daytona 500. While signing autographs in New York, Reddick was answering questions from a TMZ Sports reporter. One of the questions the reporter asked was about a moment between Jordan and Reddick’s son during the post-Daytona 500 celebration.

“Nah, we’re not going to talk about that,” the rep told the reporter. During the celebration at Victory Lane, a video showed Michael Jordan repeatedly pinching the lower back of Tyler Reddick’s son, Beau. Jordan was also seen brushing Beau’s leg, and it’s not clear why he was doing that.

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick wasn't in the mood to weigh in on the viral moment in victory lane at the Daytona 500 between his young son and Michael Jordan, with a rep stepping in to shut down the question today in NYC. pic.twitter.com/2jW3h2uJBz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 17, 2026

Social media may have questions about the viral moment, but some may not know why Jordan was there. The six-time NBA champion is the co-owner of 23XI Racing, and Reddick is one of the three full-time drivers. And with Reddick winning the Daytona 500, that means that Jordan can add Daytona 500 champion to his list of many accomplishments.

Michael Jordan loved what he saw from Tyler Reddick at Daytona

After the race, Jordan reacted to Redding winning the race. “I can’t even believe it. It was so gratifying,” Jordan said. “We had four guys that were really fighting, helping each other out. You never know how these races are going to end. You just try to survive.

“I thought Riley did an unbelievable job pushing at the end. That shows you what teamwork can really, really do. He doesn’t get enough credit. He won’t get enough credit. But we feel the love. We understand exactly what he did. We hung in there all day. Great strategy by the team, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. Look, I’m ecstatic. I don’t even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”

Jordan launched 23XI Racing with Hamlin in 2020. The first driver the team signed was Bubba Wallace, who finished 10th at Daytona and led the most laps with 40. Reddick joined the team in 2023 and won the NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season championship in 2024.