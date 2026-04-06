4-star QB Davin Davidson to commit this week

Blue-chip quarterbacks are coming off the board rapidly this spring and another is set to do so this week.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson will announce his commitment this Thursday, April 9, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reports.

Davidson is the No. 132 overall prospect and No. 12 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 13 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder will choose between seven schools: Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Recent visits in March saw him get another look at Florida and Auburn. Both SEC programs have been at the forefront since his recruitment skyrocketed after his junior season.

“I have one more visit to Miami, then I’ll be ready to make a decision,” Davidson told Simmons at the end of March — note the Hurricanes are no longer in consideration after landing four-star Israel Abrams. “I’ve narrowed things down in my head. It’s going to come down to a place where I’ll be developed and where it feels like home for me and my family.”

Jon Sumrall and the Gators are trending for the coveted passer, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. UF recruiting insiders Corey Bender and Blake Alderman have each logged picks in favor of the in-state SEC program landing Davidson’s commitment.

“I think highly of Florida. They’ve been recruiting me hard and showing a lot of hospitality,” Davidson told Simmons.

Davidson had a huge junior campaign, leading his team to a state championship while completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,392 yards and 23 touchdowns. Cardinal Mooney went 14-2 and finished as the No. 34 team in the nation and No. 4 team in Florida, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Scout’s Take on Davin Davidson

Davidson is now the No. 120 recruit and No. 11 passer in the updated Rivals300. Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power recently wrote this of Davidson as a prospect:

“Davidson is another physically-talented 2027 passer who has seen his profile rise coming out of his junior season, as he helped Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney to a state title. Davidson pairs immense size at around 6-foot-6, 215 pounds with a very live arm. He’s more of a fastball thrower right now and will need to continue adding nuance as a passer. The size, arm, and movement skills are very projectable and his physical upside has created a considerable buzz.”