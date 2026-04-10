4-star TE Grant Haviland locks in commitment date

Grant Haviland had a plan from the beginning, and he’s sticking to it.

The four-star tight end out of Milton (Ga.), ranked No. 262 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, entered the spring focused on taking the visits he needed before making a decision. Now, after working through that process, he is ready to commit.

“I’m committing on April 14 at my high school” Haviland told Rivals. “I’ll be choosing between Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.”

Haviland used the spring to gather information and evaluate each program closely.

“All the visits helped,” he said. “I’ve seen everything I needed to see from each school.”

That gave him time to step back and process it all.

“I’ve had a few weeks to evaluate everything and figure out where my heart is at,” Haviland said. “Just figuring out where I want to play ball. It was a lot to think about, and we had some big talks as a family, but I am following my heart.”

With five strong options on the table, the decision ultimately came down to feel.

In the end, one factor stood above the rest.

“It really comes down to my gut,” Haviland said. “The people at each school are great. They could all be fits for me. I am going with my heart.”

Haviland dives into his finalists

Clemson has separated itself with the feel around the program and the relationships Haviland has built there.

“With Clemson, it’s the relationships and just the overall feel,” he said. “That’s something I pay attention to. Their culture is different, and that has made Clemson stand out since they offered me.”

Georgia’s tight development puts the Bulldogs high on his list. The same can be said about the Buckeyes.

“With Georgia, it’s the development and what they’ve done with their players,” he said. “That stands out anytime you look at them.

“It is really similar to Georgia with Ohio State. It is about how they operate and the level at which they compete at. You can feel that when you’re there.”

At Tennessee, Haviland likes how the Vols use their tight ends and the energy around the program.

“With Tennessee, I like the offense,” he said. “They work their tight ends, they play fast, and it is a strong SEC program not too far from home.”

Vanderbilt brings a different kind of appeal.

“With Vanderbilt, it’s the whole picture,” Haviland said. “What they offer academically and how they see me fitting in there stands out.”