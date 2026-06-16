Antwan McKoy commits to Georgia, gives Bulldogs another big win on the defensive line

Kirby Smart and Georgia continue to stockpile talent in the trenches.

This time, the Bulldogs landed a commitment from Antwan McKoy, the powerful defensive lineman from St. Pauls (N.C.) who chose Georgia after taking official visits to both Athens and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-2.5, 310-pound interior defender had no shortage of options throughout his recruitment. South Carolina made a strong push down the stretch, while Miami and NC State also spent considerable time in the mix. In the end, though, Georgia’s relationships, culture and defensive line tradition proved too much to overcome.

“Coach Scott is a great coach who puts defensive linemen out every year,” McKoy told Rivals. “He is a great teacher and I like how he coaches his defensive linemen.

“Coach Smart is a great coach too. He is a winner, he has Georgia competing for championships and I know he has the program playing at a high level.”

McCoy had visited Athens multiple times before making his decision, and each trip reinforced why the Bulldogs had become one of his top choices.

The intensity inside the program stood out.

“The culture, the coaching and just seeing guys show up ready to work all stood out [at Georgia],” he said. “I loved the energy of the coaching staff and how the team plays together.”

Georgia’s championship standard and the expectation that every practice is a battle helped separate the Bulldogs from the rest of the field, giving McCoy confidence that Athens was the best place to develop his game.

Scott made McCoy a priority throughout the recruiting process, that connection ultimately played a significant role in the decision.

“Coach Scott treated me like family,” McKoy added.

McKoy is commitment No. 17 for the Bulldogs.