App State lands commitment from QB Ben Musser

Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian three-star quarterback Ben Musser announced on Monday evening that he has committed to Appalachian State.

Musser is a former Virginia Tech commit. He came back on the board in September after the Hokies fired Brent Pry and has now locked in with the Mountaineers in a major recruiting victory for head coach Dowell Loggains and Co.

Musser is the No. 523 overall prospect and No. 35 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 61 recruit in Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder also holds offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Purdue.

App State has gone into the Peach State and plucked a well-regarded signal-caller. In 10 games as a junior for PAC, Musser completed over 68 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards and 25 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He also rushed for 540 yards nine scores as the Wolverines won eight games in 2025.

Across his last two seasons under center, Musser has racked up over 4,800 total yards and 57 touchdowns. In 2024, PAC went to the GHSA Private state title game.

“I think the biggest thing with Ben Musser is that he’s a very good athlete,” Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously said. “He’s a dual-threat guy and definitely a guy that I think can move up in the rankings. He’s playing pretty well so far. Is he an NFL talent? I’m not sure about that yet, but I think he’s a guy who, if he gets in the right system, could be a very good college player. He can really run. He has a verified laser-timed 4.63 [40-yard dash]. He’s having a good year, too. As a sophomore, he was further along as a runner than a passer.”

App State lands first 2027 commit

Musser kicks things off on the 2027 recruiting front for Loggains and Co. In the 2026 cycle, the Mountaineers signed the No. 64 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, one of the best marks in the Group of Five.

That 2026 class is headlined by another former blue-chip prospect who was previously committed to a Power Four school.

Newberry (S.C.) three-star tight end Jamel Howse decommitted from South Carolina and eventually committed to and signed with App State. Loggains, of course, came to Boone from South Carolina.

Howse finished as the No. 506 overall prospect and No. 27 TE in the nation. Other top signees in the App State class include: Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military three-star safety Micah Williams, Hopkins (S.C.) Palmetto Prep three-star wide receiver Nate Branch, Bryant (Ark.) three-star WR Kamauri Austin, Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge three-star defensive lineman Manny Lewis and Maumelle (Ark.) three-star EDGE Jordan Harris.