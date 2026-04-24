LB Cain Brackney Headed West with Commitment to UCLA

Bixby (Okla.) linebacker Cain Brackney will once again be a Bruin.

After starting his high school career with the Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek Bruins, prior to his move to Oklahoma, Brackney announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins on Thursday.

Brackney was offered by the Bruins to start the month and then took an unofficial visit this month to check out their spring practice.

It was then that he knew where he wanted to be.

“I chose to be a Bruin because while I was there,” said Brackney. “I felt like I was a part of a family.”

It was largely because of what he saw off the field.

“I got the chance to go to a Bible study with one of their players and I can definitely grow my faith, which was very influential,” said Brackney.

He felt an instant connection with the Bruin coaching staff too

“I could see the coaches truly care about a player as a person not just as a football player,” said Brackney. “I believe I could be developed to my highest potential. I believe coach Chesney is building a very special program and I want to be a part of that program and to dominate the Big Ten.”

Brackney said he loved being in Los Angeles too, originally from the Denver area, getting him back out West.

“The city is gorgeous and the weather is sunny and 75,” said Brackney.

The commitment to UCLA will also reunite him with his former Bruin teammate at Cherry Creek, running back Jayden Fox, the Gatorade State Player of the Year in Colorado in 2025. The year before, when Brackney was a 2024 sophomore and Fox a junior, the two helped lead the Bruins to the Colorado state title.

“Many are the plans in the mind of a man but it is the purpose of the lord will stand -Proverbs 19:21,” said Brackney.