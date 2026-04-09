Miami Hurricanes land second quarterback commit this week

Less than a week after Miami secured its quarterback in the 2027 class, the Hurricanes have landed one in 2028, too.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin three-star Knox Annis has committed to the ‘Canes, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder chose Miami over early offers from Florida, Auburn, Boston College and a handful of other schools.

Annis has already been on campus for multiple visits, including a few last fall. The Hurricanes made him one of their top priorities dating back to when they offered him last March.

“I’ve been to Miami three times, including camps,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last fall. “That experience was amazing. I love how they run the offense, and Coach Dawson is great.”

Annis is coming off a standout sophomore season at powerhouse Mandarin, where he replaced Florida 2025 signee Tramell Jones. In his first full year as a starter, Annis completed 60% of his passes and threw for 2,203 yards and 22 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

He also showed his dual-threat ability, rushing 34 times for 330 yards (9.7 YPC) and a touchdown.

Hurricanes have momentum with QBs right now

He becomes the second quarterback commitment in six days for Dawson, who has developing Cam Ward into a Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick on his resume, as well as resurrecting the career of Carson Beck last season.

Last Friday, he added another big recruiting win to his mantle by beating out a long list of schools for Israel Abrams, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class.

The Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic product is one that Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power believes can be a difference-maker at the college level.

“He has a lot of what you like to see at the quarterback position,” Power told CaneSport. “He’s got very good size and a frame to continue adding good mass. He’s 6-foot-4-plus and a thin 190 pounds. I could easily see him being a 215-220-pounder as he continues to put on good size and grow into his body. There is a lot of arm talent there. We felt like the arm talent stacks up among the best of the cycle. We see him make some difficult throws on film. He can drive the ball to all levels of the field. He can really rip far hash throws. His arm strength allows the offense to access all parts of the field, which really opens up possibilities with the vertical passing game and opens up run game opportunities as well.”