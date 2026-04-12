No. 1 QB Elijah Haven sets commitment date

Commitment time is finally coming for Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven.

The top-ranked passer in the 2027 cycle will announce his decision in less than two weeks on April 25, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. Haven is down to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

In addition to being the No. 1 QB in the nation, Haven is also the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 2 player in Louisiana in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Earlier this month, Haven told Spiegelman that he was closing in on a decision. He made return visits to each of his three finalists and is now ready to come off the board.

“Having the opportunity to talk to these coaches at these programs, seeing what schools I’ve built relationships with and what I’ve seen the most, which colleges and programs have prioritized me the most and who has actively tried to build relationships throughout these coaching changes,” Haven said. “My family and I have definitely taken that all to heart and we’ve highlighted those schools for sure as we advance in this process.”

Back in the fall, a New Year’s decision looked to be on the table for Haven, but he held off. In the months since, he’s continued to inch closer to committing. The time is now right and one SEC program will be greeted with good news later this month.

Haven talks Alabama, Auburn, Georgia

When speaking with Spiegelman, Haven gave the latest on his interest in the Crimson Tide, Tigers and Bulldogs. Alabama continues to trend, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Alabama: “My family and I think so highly of the program. With coach Sheridan getting the opportunity at Michigan State, it was important for us to get back and get the vibe for the program. Honestly, I feel like they didn’t miss a beat. I met Coach Ellis and he’s a great guy and a great coach … Super excited to get back up there. They definitely have a high standing in mine and my family’s hearts.”

Auburn: “We went to junior day there and the coaches were super welcoming. I loved the culture there. Everyone is minding their Ps and Qs, and that was nice to see.”

Georgia: “Honestly, Georgia is a school that really stands out — with no serious coaching changes that we know of. Coach Smart is a great coach. What you see on TV is what you get in real life. The same with Coach (Mike) Bobo. They’re on their stuff, and if I commit there, I know I would grow as a person and a player. That’s one thing that’s really stood out about the program for sure.”

