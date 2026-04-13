Texas Tech has No. 2 class after another 5-star commitment

Texas Tech is eying an elite haul in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Another key piece to the puzzle went public with his pledge on Monday.

Baltimore St. Frances Academy five-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney made a surprise commitment to the Red Raiders, giving head coach Joey McGuire and Co. their second five-star commit this cycle. Sweeney is coming off a spring visit to Lubbock.

“My Texas Tech visit was great!” Sweeney told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Coach McGuire has established and built a championship culture, and his staff is elite. Over the last five months, I’ve developed a real relationships with Coach (Jacquies) Smith and GM Mr. Blanchard, and I can see why Texas Tech will soon be competing for a National Championship.”

With Sweeney in the fold, Texas Tech has moved up three spots in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings and now has the nation’s No. 2 class. The Big 12 program leaped ahead USC, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The class now features seven total commits. McGuire and Co. are just getting started, too.

Red Raiders have four Top-50 prospects in the mix

It all started back in October when TTU nabbed an early pledge from Cedar Hill (Texas) Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect. It’ll be a battle to keep him in the mix, with Florida among those still in hot pursuit.

One month after Brewster, Palestine (Texas) Westwood four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant locked in with the in-state program. He’ll push for five-star status and is now the No. 2 QB in the cycle. Later that month, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr., Rivals’ No. 22 recruit and No. 3 WR, also locked in.

“Everything is going well with Tech and with what they’re building,” Easter told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “They made it to the Playoff this year and came up short. We’ve got a lot of firepower coming in my class and the class coming in this year, and the program coming up. They’re ready to compete with anybody and everybody.”

Two more blue-chip in-state defensive prospects are also in the class. Lake Dallas (Texas) DeSoto four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond and Houston Langham Creek four-star linebacker Jhadyn Nelson are both the No. 16 player at their respective positions. Redmond has been in the class since September.

An up-to-date look at the Texas Tech class can be seen here.