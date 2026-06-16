2027 QB Ben Rolapp on his recent commitment

The Eagles got a pretty big commitment from 2027 QB Ben Rolapp last week after his OV during the first weekend of official visit season.

Rolapp plays for Brunswick in Connecticut after starting his career at Darien. As discussed in our ‘Recent Offer Profile‘ of Rolapp, he’s a big kid (6’2″ 215lbs.) and threw for 2,268 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. His accuracy and touch immediately stand out the first two clips on his Hudl film. He’s exactly what you’d expect to see in a Bill O’Brien quarterback.

I recently caught up with Rolapp on what went into the decision. He also had offers from Delaware, UConn, Penn, Liberty, Richmond, Georgetown, URI, Fordham, Cornell, Stony Brook, Monmouth, Miami of Ohio and Tulane…

What made BC the right fit for you?

“BC was the right fit because it matched my goals of maximizing academics and athletic goals being a premier academic program and an ACC school. Also the elite coaching of Coach O’Brien.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“It looked like Hogwarts. Not much else to me said haha. Also in the heart of Boston which is an awesome city.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with the new staff like?

“The new staff was amazing, (Coach) Dibs and O’Brien both are working towards the same thing and know how to coach and develop QBs. I really believe they are building something special and a lot of kids are buying in as kids are committing.”

Obviously with a history of some legendary QBs like Ryan and Flutie, how much did wanting to be part of that legacy factor in?

“I would say it absolutely played a factor to see that people have done it at the highest level that go to BC. Would love to mirror my career like Matt Ryan, maybe not Flutie (Jets fan).”

What should BC fans know about you?

“A kid who is ready to put his head down and work!”