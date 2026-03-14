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NJ Hoops
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NJ Hoops News
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NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2025-26 Week 20
NJ Hoops
25 minutes ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ 2025-26 Week 19
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30 minutes ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2025-26 Week 20
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35 minutes ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ 2025-26 Week 20
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40 minutes ago
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NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2025-26 Week 20
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48 minutes ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2025-26 Week 20
NJ Hoops
53 minutes ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2025-26 Week 20
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59 minutes ago
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NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for 15th Day of State Tournament 2026
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1 hour ago
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NJ Hoopers Honored by CAA
NJ Hoops
24 hours ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
Mahwah 1,000 Point Scorers
NJ Hoops
24 hours ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for 14th Day of State Tournament 2026
NJ Hoops
24 hours ago
NJ Hoops Basketball
Hillman makes college pick
NJ Hoops
03/14/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJ Hoopers in D-3 Sweet 16
NJ Hoops
03/14/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
Paulsboro 1,000 Point Scorers
NJ Hoops
03/14/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
Freshmen Friday
NJ Hoops
03/13/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for 13th Day of State Tournament 2026
NJ Hoops
03/13/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com Chances to Dance 2025-26 Week 19
NJ Hoops
03/12/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
Gill St. Bernard's 1,000 Point Scorers
NJ Hoops
03/12/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJ Hoopers Honored by America East
NJ Hoops
03/12/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
D'Ambrosio makes college pick
NJ Hoops
03/12/26
NJ Hoops
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for 12th Day of State Tournament 2026
NJ Hoops
03/12/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
Leading NJ Hoopers in Minutes Played D-1 2025-26 Week 19
NJ Hoops
03/11/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
Leading NJ Hoopers in Double/Doubles 2025-26 Week 19
NJ Hoops
03/11/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
Leading Assist/TO Ratio NJ Hoopers in D-1 2025-26 Week 19
NJ Hoops
03/11/26
NJ Hoops Basketball
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for 11th Day of State Tournament 2026
NJ Hoops
03/11/26
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