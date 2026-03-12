Skip to main content
VirginiaPreps

Virginia Union Unsigned Camp

Virginia Union Head Coach Dr. Alvin Parker and his coaching staff will be hosting an Unsigned Prospect Camp on March 21 at Hovey Field on the campus of Virginia Union University.

Virginia Union Unsigned Camp March 21

The camp is geared toward uncommitted 2026 high school players and prep school players 1 year removed from high school.

Campers should be prepared to perform their best in the 40-yard dash, shuttle, and broad jump. The final hour will be used for one-on-one competition.

The Panthers have made the D2 playoffs the last three seasons, and they also had the Harlon Hill Trophy winner (the D2 Heisman equivalent) in running back Curtis Allen.