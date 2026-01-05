2026 Preview: Minnesota

It was a different fall for the Gophers, as the squad spent all but one day out on the field, allowing Minnesota to get extensive work on both defense and at the plate. Despite not winning as many games as hoped for last season, head coach Piper Ritter was encouraged by the offensive production in the lineup compared to previous years. Several freshmen were asked to take on larger roles due to injuries and the departure of key players, accelerating their development earlier than planned.



Looking ahead, the focus now shifts to veteran players stepping up while younger players continue to grow. The extended time on the field allowed the defense to get more reps than in a typical fall, while the pitching staff completed a fully healthy offseason. Both are positive signs heading into the year.



Let’s take a look at the 2026 Gophers.

Impact Losses

UTL Nani Valencia

C Taylor Krapf

RHP Presley Hosick (Miami)

Transfers

C Cassie Johnson (Texas Tech)

Freshman Class

INF Keali Cochran

UTL Kennedy Jacobson

INF Scarlett Kuhn

UTL Carter Raymond

OF Ellie Shand

RHP Kylinn Stangl

Pitching

Minnesota returns over 70% of the innings pitched from a season ago and ended the fall healthy as a staff. With the weather cooperating, pitchers and hitters were able to get a significant amount of live work on the field, allowing the rotation to work through adjustments.

Sydney Schwartz returns for her senior season after posting a 2.84 ERA with a 10–16 record, 123 strikeouts, and 61 walks. She carried a heavy workload last year, throwing 158 innings.

“I think she’s not trying to be a different pitcher than she is. She’s owning what she’s very, very good at,” said Ritter.

A First Career @B1Gsoftball Weekly Honor for @syddschwartz11!



– 1st career no-hitter

– 3-0 record with 16.0 scoreless innings over four appearances

– Struck out 15 on the weekend with just six hits allowed

A healthy Macy Richardson provides another option after throwing just eight innings a season ago, along with sophomore Natalie Susa. Susa impressed the coaching staff this fall, and they expect her to log more innings in 2026. The right-hander threw 44.1 innings last season, posting a 5.21 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Freshman Kylinn Stangl developed nicely in her first fall as a Gopher. The local product from Madison Lake, Minn., led Mankato East to a pair of Class AAA state championships. Ritter eased Stangl into college competition, allowing her to progress through drills and buy into the process before throwing live on the field.

“I think she just ended the fall with a whole lot of confidence,” Ritter said. “I’m excited to see what she does.”

Junior Jessa Snippes and freshman Carter Raymond are utility players who could also eat up innings for the Gophers. Snippes threw just 3.0 innings a year ago and is expected to see more time in the outfield.

Infield

Replacing Taylor Krapf was always going to be a challenge, but Ritter believes she has the answer in Cassie Johnson, who redshirted last season at Texas Tech due to injury. Minnesota recruited the former four-star recruit heavily out of high school. Johnson will share time with junior Tara Wolocko, who also redshirted last season after suffering an injury last fall.

Schwartz will move to first base when she is not in the circle and should see an increase in at-bats. The two-way player hit .227 with four home runs and 24 RBI in 75 at-bats last season.

Cameron Chard is another option after making 33 starts in her rookie season, along with senior Maggie Werner, who is also in the mix. Werner hit .230 with three doubles, one home run, and five RBI.

Minnesota shuffled the infield following Jessica Oakland’s mid-year transfer to Duke last fall. Margaret Tobias—normally at second base—stepped in at shortstop late in the season. With Tobias’ graduation, that spot now opens for sophomore Tinley Easton, who logged a significant number of innings at second base in her rookie campaign.

Lucy Hooper will move over to second base, with freshman Scarlett Kuhn second on the depth chart. Kuhn is more of a defensive specialist and will be used sparingly in situational situations.

Third base is expected to be a revolving door depending on who is in the circle and behind the plate, with Wolocko, Werner, and freshman Keali Cochran of Beaumont, Calif., all in the mix.

Outfield

The outfield will once again be anchored by Breezy Burnett. The senior hit .221 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 24 RBI a season ago.

The corner outfield spots will most likely be filled by Snippes and Brooklyn Jones. Jones battled injuries throughout last season and appeared in 14 games, primarily as a pinch hitter.

Opening Day in California

One of the biggest challenges for Ritter is ensuring that Minnesota can schedule enough games, as very few local schools are able to travel for midweek contests. That reality means loading up tournament schedules prior to conference play. The Gophers will open the 2026 season in San Diego, California, a fitting destination given that several players hail from Southern California.

Projected Lineup

C Cassie Johnson

1B Sydney Schwartz/Cameron Chard

2B Lucy Hooper

SS Tinley Easton

3B Tara Wolocko/Maggie Werner

LF Jessa Snippes

CF Breezy Burnett

RF Brooklyn Jones

DP TBD

Editor's Note: These projections are predictions based on previous positions and conversations with coaches.