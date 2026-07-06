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Softball America
2026 Top 10 Transfer Classes
Brady Vernon
@BradyVernon
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RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors
Stars from Day 1 of Triple Crown Sparkler
Softball America Staff
·
5d
8 Mid-Major Transfers who should make an instant impact
Brady Vernon
·
6d
Alliance All-Star Game Rosters Announced
Brady Vernon
·
7d
Southland Pitcher of the Year Hallie Burns to enter transfer portal
Brady Vernon
·
7d
50% off your first year
then billed annually at $129.99/year
Softball America
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