After visiting the Florida Gators this weekend, former Penn State offensive lineman Eagan Boyer has found his next home. Boyer committed to the Gators and is now set to reunite with his former position coach at Penn State, Phil Trautwein. With this move, Trautwein and the Gators have added a redshirt freshman lineman with some playing experience, as well as future years to continue to develop.

Eagan Boyer is the first portal addition for UF at tackle

As a true freshman in the 2024 season, Boyer appeared in 4 games, but ended the season with a redshirt. As a redshirt freshman this past season, Boyer doubled his production, appearing in 8 games in 2025.

Upon graduating from high school, Boyer received more than two dozen scholarship offers. He chose Penn State after just one visit to Penn State for a spring practice. The Nittany Lions beat out Auburn and Tennessee at the time.

The Rivals Industry, a weighted average of the three major recruiting services, currently ranks Eagan Boyer as the No. 601 overall transfer prospect and the No. 43 transfer offensive tackle.

