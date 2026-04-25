Gators solidify top-10 spot after latest commitment

With the commitment of 4-star receiver Anthony Jennings of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard on Saturday, the Florida Gators have further solidified their place in the top 10 of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

Florida sits at No. 8.

Jennings, the No. 26 prospect in the Sunshine State and No. 44 receiver nationally, is listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He caught 34 passes for 823 yards (24.2) and 11 touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps.

Of the Gators’ eight commitments, seven are 4-stars or better.

These are the Florida Gators’ other commits:

*Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. Hiller is the No. 3 overall recruit in the country and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Rankings. If Hiller follows through on his pledge to Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, he would become the program’s first 5-star offensive line signee in more than a decade for the Florida Gators. Martez Ivey in 2015 was the last one.

*Four-star star quarterback Davin Davidson of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney committed to Florida on April 9 over Georgia and Kentucky. He’s the No. 9 QB and No. 113 overall player nationally.

*Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins: Colins, the No. 114 overall recruit in the country, had 36 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season.

*Aamaury Fountain, a 4-star cornerback from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside, flipped from South Carolina on April 11. He’s the No. 133 player in the country.

*Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent: No. 26 corner nationally. Nugent recently competed in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The event featured more than 100 of the top high school football players in the 2026 and 2027 classes. Per MaxPreps, Amare Nugent recorded 27 tackles and two interceptions last season.

*Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger: No. 24 tight end in the country.

*Three-star tight end Tommy Douglas of Hun School in New Jersey gave his pledge to the Gators on April 16. The nation’s No. 35 tight end, Douglas said he chose the Gators over Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Penn State.